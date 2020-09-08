OXFORD • Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore was asked about the Egg Bowl in a round of interviews last week.
His quick response was to laugh.
It was hard to find joy in Moore’s finish in the rival game against Mississippi State in 2019. His touchdown catch with 4 seconds left could have tied the game or won it with a 2-point conversion.
It did neither.
Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed the 35-yard PAT after the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Moore, and MSU held on for a 21-20 win.
In the end zone, Moore had lifted his leg in mock urination – as a Bulldog might do – but it was the Bulldogs who got the last laugh.
At least until Friday, when Moore was asked to recall those events.
“I just try to flip the page. I try to leave the past in the past and become a better player overall, just learn from my lessons.”
He continued: “I’ve got a new coach, and that’s been a blessing.”
Indeed, the Rebels’ loss and the way it happened caused athletics director Keith Carter to rethink his support for former coach Matt Luke, citing growing apathy around the program.
Carter hired Lane Kiffin in early December.
In an Ole Miss offense that ran the ball 62.7 percent of the time last season Moore was the lone bright spot among the wide receivers. He had 67 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.
Kiffin in previous stops has been prone to adjust to talent he’s inherited. That said, the Rebels still figure to pass the ball more this season.
Matt Corral, considered the “passing” quarterback last year as John Rhys Plumlee led the SEC in rushing yards per game, is the currently leader in the competition for the starting job.
Corral started four games last year, Plumlee the last eight.
Jonathan Mingo is among a handful of highly rated high school receivers who were recruited to a passing offense under Phil Longo two coordinators ago.
He’s performed well in camp and, after only 12 catches while starting 12 games last year, could be poised to step forward and take some attention away from Moore.
Moore once again figures to be prominent in the passing game.
He says Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have put him and his teammates in position to make plays.
“I feel like it allows us to be the players that we are. It allows us to tap into what we’re good at,” Moore said.
There’s a freedom in the offense that could find Moore in the end zone again … but probably with less drama than the last time.
“It’s been motivating. Being a young man, everyone makes mistakes, and you just learn from them. I don’t really use them as losses, I take them as lessons. I just learn from my lessons.”