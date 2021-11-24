Matt Corral’s position in the Heisman Trophy race has been a year in the making.
The Ole Miss quarterback has been amazing often during his two-year run as the Rebels' starter. In recent weeks he may only have been very good.
There have been different factors to play into that most notably his own health and that of receivers and offensive linemen around him.
Be that as it may, major oddsmakers now like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at the top of the favorites list followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Corral and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker.
Through the ankle problem, Corral has continued to play –and mostly win – as Ole Miss sits at 9-2.
He makes up one half of an enticing Egg Bowl quarterback matchup with Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.
A monster performance by Corral on Thursday night may strengthen his Heisman position, but a team loss would weaken it.
And could launch another campaign.
It seems ages ago that Corral, a redshirt freshman from Ventura, California, was the “passing” quarterback behind starter John Rhys Plumlee in a rushing offense.
Nobody really knew what Corral would look like in his first year under Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
He was impressive from the get-go last year in the season opener against Florida and would go on to lead the nation in total offense.
As the Egg Bowl arrives Corral is ninth in total offense, Rogers fourth.
Both are dual-threat quarterbacks, but Rogers’ second threat, when he starts to run, is to his own safety.
Rogers wins with uncanny accuracy.
There are a lot of statistics you can point to and say, “Oh, that’s because of Mike Leach’s offense,” but some withstand that argument.
Accuracy is what accuracy is, and for Rogers to lead the nation in both accuracy and passing attempts (572) is impressive.
He’s thrown eight interceptions or one interception every 71.5 pass attempts.
He’s clearly more comfortable with this offense in November than he was in September.
State’s late surge has brought attention to Rogers and has placed him firmly into the discussion of top SEC quarterbacks.
Being a top SEC quarterback and top NFL prospect are different things.
Corral’s arm strength, athleticism and his own accuracy have scouts buzzing.
He’s a better quarterback this year, staying away from last year’s multi-interception games that so many held against him in the off-season.
You could see from the beginning that Corral was better in 2021, and he surged past names like Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell when Saturdays started stacking on top of one another.
In Ole Miss wins against Arkansas and Tennessee Corral’s running was important to the Rebels’ success.
It’s not been a “look at me” season for Matt Corral; it’s been “look at us.”
If you catch him alone he might have bright eyes for the Heisman.
He’s a legitimate candidate. He’s grown into the conversation.
Will Rogers, a year and a half into the Leach system next August, could have similar growth.