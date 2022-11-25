Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22
Records
MSU 8-4, 4-4 SEC
Ole Miss 8-4, 4-4 SEC
Rankings
Going into the Egg Bowl the Rebels were No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25. Mississippi State was receiving three votes in The AP Top 25, one vote in the coaches poll.
Thumbs Up
Mississippi State was well-prepared and dominated the Rebels’ vaunted run game to 74 yards. The Rebels had 331 total yards. Both figures were season-lows.
The MSU defense recorded 15 tackles for loss, its most in an Egg Bowl in 22 years.
Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat each had 2 ½ tackles for loss.
The Ole Miss defense also shined, limiting the Bulldogs to 336 total yards and 239 passing yards.
The Rebels did not have as many plays behind the line of scrimmage but forced three fumbles from MSU quarterback Will Rogers, recovering two, and also intercepted Rogers.
Though the MSU offense struggled for stretches of play it also produced touchdown drives of 61, 75 and 55 yards in its best SEC road performance of the season.
Amid the stellar play of the Bulldogs’ defense, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart played a turnover-free game.
Dart completed 30 of 38 attempts for a season-high 79 percent completion rate for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown had 14 tackles, a pass break-up and a forced fumble.
The Bulldogs’ readiness showed they took full advantage of last week’s schedule while had them in an 11 a.m. home game against East Tennessee State.
Players said they started to look at Ole Miss a little during the East Tennessee week, probably more than they let on.
Thumbs Down
The Ole Miss offensive line looked confused, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff never figured out the MSU defensive front.
While Dart completed 30 of 38 attempts Ole Miss receivers – much like Mississippi State receivers in 2021 in Starkville – had multiple high-profile drops that killed drives.
Ole Miss continued its trend of ineffective red zone play on offense. Three times the Rebels penetrated the MSU 15 and came away with two short field goals and a turnover on downs.
It’s hard to imagine that Kiffin’s flirtation with Auburn did not impact the Ole Miss preparation.
MVP
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
Thanksgiving Surprise
Ole Miss averaged just 1.9 yards per rush attempt. Mississippi State, with 2.6 yards per rush, actually out-performed the Rebels on the ground.
Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins had 87 yards on 21 attempts – 4.1 per carry – but Zach Evans finished with zero yards on five carries.
What’s Next
Both teams await bowl assignments while Ole Miss fans continue to keep an eye on the Auburn coaching search to see if Lane Kiffin’s name reappears in that mix.
