Egg Bowl Week is here, and as is often the case, things aren’t what they seemed at the beginning of the season.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State will meet for the 118th time Thursday night, each thankful to have the game return to national significance.
Ole Miss started hot with wins against Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane.
That coupled with the Rebels’ strong finish to Lane Kiffin’s first season as coach pushed the Rebels up the rankings.
They navigated a blowout loss at Alabama, a closer one at Auburn and more than a few injuries to land at No. 10 after a 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M a week before Saturday’s 31-17 win over Vanderbilt in the final home game of quarterback Matt Corral.
Corral made his departure official in a Twitter announcement Friday night. He’s projected by CBS as the first quarterback taken in the 2022 draft.
There seemed a wider gap between the Rebels and Bulldogs after MSU struggled in a too-stressful opener against Louisiana Tech and losses to Memphis and LSU.
State’s rise in Mike Leach’s second season has been steady since their own blowout loss against Alabama on Oct. 16. Now the Bulldogs find themselves unranked by The Associated Press but No. 25 in the more relevant rankings of the College Football Playoff Committee.
Back-to-back September Saturdays against Memphis and LSU left MSU fans frustrated, but the Bulldogs have won four of their last five and have wins against four teams that are ranked now or were when the two played.
Quarterback play has also been key for MSU as sophomore Will Rogers leads the NCAA with a 75.7 completion percentage.
The Bulldogs’ surge recently caught the attention of national media who have begun to present Thursday’s game as more intriguing than recent seasons.
Ole Miss has a chance to win 10 regular season games for the first time, a feat unexpected for this stage of Kiffin’s restoration project for a team not far removed from NCAA sanctions.
A win would lock up a New Year’s Six bowl game for the Rebels, their first since the pre-sanctions Sugar Bowl under Hugh Freeze in 2015.
Coming off a 55-10 win over Tennessee State the Bulldogs, once counting wins to bowl-eligibility, can get to eight which would Liberty Bowl-proof their postseason.
Kiffin won last year’s first meeting against Leach.
The two have added a different dynamic to this rivalry in that they like each other.
You may remember the video clips from the summer of 2020 when Leach playfully tugged at Kiffin's mask as they and other coaches spoke in favor of a new state flag at the state capitol. They joked at the Neshoba County Fair in the summer, and on the set of ESPN’s GameDay Kiffin called Leach the best offensive coach in America before picking the Bulldogs to beat Auburn.
It was calculated showmanship to be sure.
Expect Kiffin and Leach both to bear down on business in the days ahead.
It’s Egg Bowl Week.