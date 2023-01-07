Two college basketball teams looking for their first conference win meet amid on-going renovations at Humphrey Coliseum Saturday.
Only one of them can crack the code.
The first round of Egg on the court begins at 1, and the location with its mild inconveniences of construction work is fitting because the Mississippi State and Ole Miss teams are themselves in need of renovations.
It’s not likely the game will end in college basketball’s first scoreless tie, but the art of offense has been at times a struggle for both the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 SEC) and Rebels (8-6, 0-2 SEC).
It’s worth noting, too, that the SEC-winless Mississippi teams have both played perhaps the league’s two best teams – No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee – back-to-back in early conference action.
That’s not a hard path to 0-2.
In the run-up to SEC play, State did a better job of compensating for hit-and-miss offense in November and December. The Bulldogs quickly bought into the defense-first mindset of new coach Chris Jans. They were able to beat a couple of solid teams, Marquette and Utah, on a neutral floor while not reaching 60 points in either game.
State was able to stack wins on top of one another and briefly visited the top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs were winning with defense, but Alabama and Tennessee cracked the code.
Ole Miss and State meet while averaging 68.6 points and 67 points, respectively. Only South Carolina averages less among SEC teams.
Defensively, they’re different.
The Bulldogs are second with 56.8 points per game allowed, though Alabama scored 78 and Tennessee 87.
Ole Miss has been less proficient defensively but still ranks in the upper half of the league with 64.9 points per game allowed.
While both teams play with effort and mix things up, they both need to find a way to get their best scorers in a rhythm.
State needs more from its 6-foot-11 big man, Tolu Smith, who had just five points on 1-for-7 shooting against Alabama in a home game and nine points at Tennessee. He’s the only Bulldogs player averaging in double figures at 14.4 per game.
Smith’s impact against Alabama would have been greater had he been better than 3 for 15 from the free throw line.
Ole Miss doesn’t have great post scorers but has guards willing to help with hands in the lane and with challenging shots down low.
What the Rebels haven’t had the last two games are big plays from Matthew Murrell. The 6-4 junior guard averaged 15.6 points in pre-conference games but has gone 1 for 14 from 3 against Tennessee and Alabama. He also hasn’t gotten to the free throw line – where he’s shooting 88.1% – like he did much of December.
A difficult early SEC schedule is an unfortunate reality.
The reality State and Ole Miss will try to avoid Saturday is turning an 0-2 start into an 0-3 start.
One will crack the code.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.