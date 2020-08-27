STARKVILLE • Martin Emerson Jr. is ready to be Mississippi State’s next standout cornerback.
Emerson, a sophomore, returns with the most starting experience at that position for the Bulldogs. He played in all 13 games last season as a true freshman and made five starts, totaling 32 tackles and one interception on the year.
With those stats, he was an honorable mention on the PFF Freshman All-American team.
“I feel like I’m ready,” Emerson said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a big pleasure to step up and be that man early. I can set the tone early and bring guys along. I feel like that’s my cornerback room so I have no choice but to step up and bring everyone along.”
Part of Emerson being ready to be the secondary’s leader is due to learning under Cam Dantzler for a season. Dantzler was Mississippi State’s top cornerback last year and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as the 89th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dantzler was named a second-team All-SEC corner last year and was invited to the NFL scouting combine.
Emerson, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, has a similar frame to Dantzler.
“Those guys last year prepared me good, like Cam Dantzler. He was always a student of the game so he taught me really well,” Emerson said. “He brought me along and I was just proud to get that year with him. I want to be that with the younger guys.”
He will have a chance to teach younger corners this season with all the experience that Mississippi State lost at the position.
As well as Dantzler getting drafted, Maurice Smitherman graduated, Jarrian Jones transferred to Florida State and Tyler Williams opted out of the season last week due to COVID-19. Williams was expected to take on a starting role this year.
Jones and Emerson came to Mississippi State together, and were nicknamed “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” last season due to being freshman contributors and Emerson wearing jersey No. 1 and Jones, No. 2.
When asked if anyone else had joined that exclusive “Thing” group since Jones transferred, Emerson said he’s clicking with everyone in the defensive backfield.
“It’s ‘Thing 5’ now, all five of us. We are all working together as one and are going to get it done,” Emerson said.