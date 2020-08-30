STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team received news of its first opt-out on Sunday.
Senior guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter tweeted out her decision to skip the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To my incredible teammates, who are my lifelong friends and will forever have a special place in my heart, I am going to miss playing with you all this season, but I’ll be cheering you on as you chase your dream of bringing Mississippi State its first National Championship!” Espinoza-Hunter tweeted.
She also thanked MSU fans for all of the support from the last three seasons, and finished her announcement with “Stay safe, be well, and don’t forget BLACK LIVES MATTER!”
Espinoza-Hunter transferred from the University of Connecticut after the 2017-2018 season and was granted immediate eligibility at Mississippi State.
In her two years at MSU, she started 20 of the 67 games she played in and averaged 6.9 points, 0.7 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.
MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson supported Espinoza-Hunter’s decision.
“I fully support and respect Andi’s decision to opt out this season,” McCray-Penson said in a statement. “These are difficult times, and personal health and safety is of the upmost importance to us all right now.”