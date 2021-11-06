OXFORD – Ole Miss has apologized for a pair of now-deleted tweets involving former head coach Hugh Freeze following the Rebels’ 27-14 win over Liberty, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
Freeze coached at Ole Miss for five seasons and is now the head coach for the Flames.
The tweets regarded a pair of well-known incidents involving Freeze, one while at Ole Miss and one while at Liberty. The first was in reference to Freeze’s famous tweet from 2013, where he told followers not to tweet at Ole Miss athletes for potential NCAA violations.
“If you have facts about a violation, send it to compliance@olemiss.edu. If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family”
Following the Rebels’ win on Saturday, Ole Miss tweeted the following:
“If you have complaints about this result, send it to lufootball@liberty.edu. If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family.”
Ole Miss faced an investigation from the NCAA for violations that happened under Freeze and were eventually given a one-year bowl ban, per CBS Sports. Freeze later resigned as head coach after call logs showed he made calls to an escort service.
The second tweet was a graphic of Freeze coaching from a hospital bed while at Liberty with Saturday’s final score at the bottom. The original picture of Freeze went viral back in 2019.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter apologized for the tweets in an interview with ESPN.
“These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics,” Carter said. "When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with [Liberty athletics director] Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future."