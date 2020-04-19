OXFORD • When the former Ole Miss administration made the decision to part ways with the school’s winningest basketball coach, one driving factor stood tall above others: The NCAA Tournament.
Ross Bjork, then the athletics director, didn’t believe the Rebels were getting there enough.
Andy Kennedy, who won 245 games in 12 seasons with the Rebels had reached the NCAA tournament twice but not since 2015. When Kennedy resigned in 2018 the Rebels were 11-14, 4-9 in the SEC.
Bjork’s goal for Ole Miss basketball more seasons than not was to “wake up on Selection Sunday and know you’re in the tournament.”
It was a different day of expectations for Ole Miss, with change having begun in the late 1990s.
Warner Alford was the athletics director when Rob Evans was hired, and goals for Ole Miss basketball were not particularly high when Evans took over for his good friend Ed Murphy back in 1992.
“I knew what the expectations were because I was told what the expectations were, and that was try to have a winning season,” Evans recalled. “They hadn’t had a winning season (since 1983), and I felt like that was … that wasn’t my vision. I wanted to win championships. I got into the business to win championships.”
Evans’ teams won two championships … SEC West titles that are no longer available in the conference’s current non-divisional model of play.
After a slow rebuild – just eight wins in Year 3 – Evans’ last two teams went 42-16 overall, 23-9 in SEC play.
They earned NCAA Tournament at-large bids and consecutive tournament bids for the first time in school history.
Only once in the 32 years before Evans’ arrival had Ole Miss won more SEC games than it lost in a season.
Heading West
Evans took the Arizona State job in 1998, ending his six-year run at Ole Miss at 86-81. He was 44-65 in his first four seasons.
“For coach Evans, I don’t know that he would come out and say this, but when you kind of read him, I think he wishes he’d have stayed in Oxford a little longer. I think he had a really good thing going. If he had stayed he might still be here. He was growing something that was really really strong,” said Keith Carter, an All-American under Evans who is now the Ole Miss athletics director.
Signing Parade All-Americans wasn’t a realistic expectation for a school with such a bleak history. What Evans wanted from his players more than anything else was toughness. That’s what he looked for on dusty recruiting roads less traveled by other coaches.
“So many times it’s about the right guys. Think about when Rob Evans and his assistants went and signed me, and Keith Carter and Jason Smith and Anthony Boone … no one wanted us,” said Mike White, a four-year starter at point guard who now coaches against Ole Miss for the University of Florida.
Ole Miss fans weren’t quite sure what to make of Evans when he traveled to meet them in the days following his hire.
He was kind of quiet at the old Primo’s restaurant in Jackson before he addressed the Central Mississippi Rebel Club.
“He was dressed up in his suit, very professional. He said, ‘I won’t need you to buy season tickets three years from now. I need you to buy season tickets this year. When I get my team we’re going to be competitive, and you’re going to want to come,’” Madison resident Donny Chancellor recalls.
Chancellor won season tickets in a radio contest for Evans’ first season – the Rebels went 10-18, 4-12 in the league – but has bought season tickets ever since.
“Evans changed the Tad Pad till it rocked. You saw Keith Carter and Michael White grow up. You saw the development of Ansu Sesay into a dominant All-SEC player. Jason Smith played defense, was a stopper and accepted his role. He changed the attitudes of our players, and we became winners,” Chancellor said.
In those early unheralded recruits, Evans found the toughness he was looking for – then took it to new heights.
He unveiled the original combo before McDonald’s and Wendy’s made it cool though his “Five at Five” accountability – running five miles early in the morning was not something his players would have willingly chosen from a brightly-lit menu board.
They Rebels had just dropped their fifth-straight game at the start of SEC play in the winter of 1996, the fourth year under Evans.
Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State were ranked in that stretch, and there was a mixed bag of play for the Rebels with 30-point losses and competitive games.
The Florida game on Jan. 20 could have been different, but fumbling and bumbling in the final minutes led to another loss, White said.
“We were up a few really late and just blew it. We were crushed.”
Not so crushed that a number of Ole Miss players didn’t bust curfew that night.
As the losses mounted Evans noticed a lag in team chemistry.
“I had just a few rules, but I didn’t feel like the rules were being followed. So I called my staff, and I said, you guys might want to check this dorm tonight,’” recalled Evans, now out of coaching and working as a special assistant to the athletics director at SMU.
What assistants Russ Pennell, Rod Barnes and Dan O’Dowd found were empty beds. They called Evans who soon joined the scene.
He waited until the final player returned – at 2 a.m. – to begin the team meeting.
“We had a pretty harsh reality check that night,” White said.
Senior Andre Burnside quit the team at the conclusion of the meeting.
The reality check was followed by the double whammy of Five at Five and a 6 a.m. Sunday practice.
Players John Jackson, Kenny Davis, Jon Cantrell and Ansu Sesay were suspended, leaving Ole Miss with eight players for its game the following Wednesday against No. 21 Auburn.
Five at Five was for those who had busted the midnight curfew or had broken other team rules. It was five miles at 5 in the morning, grueling laps around the concourse at Tad Smith Coliseum, too many to count.
“We were running five miles around the Tad Pad on that hard white concrete. They had it figured out. They measured it. It was a crazy amount of laps. Then you jog down the stairwell, and you tip it up for a 6 a.m. practice,” White said. “I’m not sure many teams could have gone through that grueling stretch and found success.”
A familiarity with losing had developed for the Rebels, and why not?
Those who had been in the program had experienced more than their share since Evans’ teams to that point were 14-39 in SEC play.
In the locker room after the Florida game there was laughing and joking from some players. They’d rebounded from the loss too quickly for Jason Smith’s tastes.
He was a freshman then and was unfamiliar with losing.
Smith, who grew up in Wheatley, Arkansas, estimates that his high school and AAU teams lost about 17 games in a four-year span.
“I wasn’t used to losing, and I didn’t like it,” Smith said.
Smith turned on his teammates with what he describes as a blend of kind and harsh words.
It may have been more of the latter, because Evans and his staff were about to enter the locker room when Evans realized what was happening and slowed the group.
“I could hear him hollering and screaming, and he said, ‘This stuff has got to stop.’ I told my staff, ‘Back up. Let’s walk out of here. Finally somebody hates to lose more than we do.’”
“I kind of lost my cool and went over the edge,” Smith said.
But Evans couldn’t have been happier with Smith’s tirade.
“That’s when we started turning the corner. That’s what I feel was the turning point,” Evans said.
Evans found in the winter of 1996 that breaking spirits was necessary, but he wasn’t always about tearing down the team.
He and his assistants built rapport with occasional dorm room visits and with the delivery of chicken wings the nights before home games.
“He was extremely strict yet because of the close relationships he had with us it wasn’t a problem. It was accepted and even embraced,” White said.
Through that embrace the corner was finally turned. Expectations were met, not those of the administration but those of the new coach.
There have been six NCAA tournaments and an SEC Tournament championship since Evans’ departure. Ole Miss basketball has also had its struggles, but not like the gaps between scant success before Evans arrived.
Former players believed they survived that grueling stretch of Five at Five and found success because the team had not only toughness but humility. They accepted Evans’ discipline plan.
“He was a hard worker, blue collar, and that’s how he recruited,” Carter said. “There were no egos on the team.”