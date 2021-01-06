Slot Receiver – When Elijah Moore checked out Jonathan Mingo checked in at slot receiver as he moved over from wideout.
A coveted recruit in the 2019 class, Mingo has been good but has not reached the level many believe he can.
Slot could be a good fit with shorter routes and the chance to use his physicality after the catch as he grows into the role.
But John Rhys Plumlee is right there with him.
Should Plumlee decide to stay, and I think he will, he’ll make a nice transition to slot receiver. He showed that in the bowl game.
We should not be surprised at that. It’s not always a given that a quarterback can play receiver or anything else, but Plumlee is a gifted athlete. Not only that, he’s an outfielder. He’s a baseball guy too. He’s used to tracking the ball and handling the ball.
He’s a different build than Mingo. They can be good together, or Kiffin can lean to Plumlee.
Quarterback – Matt Corral was the story of this team in 2020. While people may have believed in Corral as the starter few would have predicted the big-play ability and savvy he showed from Game 1 and throughout the season.
But Corral can get better.
He himself mentioned that he wants to become sharper mentally in a second year in this offense.
The translation there is ball-protection. Against Arkansas and LSU Corral showed that he may revert back to the undisciplined gunslinger and try to force plays. It only happened twice, but that was two times too many, and in those games Corral combined for 11 interceptions. In eight other games he combined for only three interceptions.
The eight other games prove Corral can take care of the football when he’s focused.
As a fourth-year junior in 2021 he needs to have that ball-protection focus every game.
He will also improve his decision-making in the offense and will again be fun to watch.
Offensive Line – The Rebels need to get better in the middle and should be able to do that as Ben Brown has a spring practice and an off-season at center, and guards Jeremy James and Caleb Warren now have a season of playing time.
Only Royce Newman at right tackle will have to be replaced.
Eli Acker, one of the team’s highest-rated recruits in 2020, will be a candidate to follow Newman.
Defensive Line – It’s possible the two interior starters could be junior college transfers Jamond Gordon and Isaiah Iton.
Clearly the Rebels need to be more productive here with plays behind the line of scrimmage and collapsing the pocket.
Interior linemen Sincere David, KD Hill, Hal Northern and Quentin Bivens this season combined for three tackles for loss and three QB pressures. Bivens had three of those pressures.
Two juco starters can be a workable plan but is by no means a guarantee of success.
Pass Defense – More consistent pass rush will help with this, but the Rebels have to get better in zone coverage and with covering that crossing route.
Later in the season this defense did a fair job of breaking on the ball and limiting short passes to short gains.