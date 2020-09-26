OXFORD • Among the many cancellations caused by COVID-19 was spring football.
So this week, as the SEC season that might not have been kicks off, there are plenty of concerns for coaches.
One of the biggest is fundamental play by their players.
Ole Miss begins the Lane Kiffin Era at 11 a.m. today on ESPN against No. 5 Florida.
The finer elements of blocking and tackling, the detail that goes into both like first steps by offensive linemen, proper eye placement by linebackers and defensive backs … those things are brought into focus in the COVID season of the unknown.
“I hope we’re good at those things. I got no idea what’s going to happen on Saturday,” Kiffin said.
After three seasons of porous run defense, the Rebels made great gains last year in a 3-4 under one-season defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
A year later they’re learning under their third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
There’s more stability at Florida where former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen has become the first Gators coach to record top-10 finishes in each of his first two seasons.
It could soon be three.
There’s been rebuilding at wide receiver and running back, but there’s optimism around the Gators’ offense with preseason All-SEC quarterback Kyle Trask behind center.
Still, fundamentals are important for Mullen who, like Kiffin, has had to shuffle some things on the offensive line.
“One of the things you see is there’s been a massive amount of football teaching taken away from these guys, and it shows with the performances on the field,” Mullen said. “Hopefully we’ll respond pretty well, but we’ve talked about it a lot, being a team that’s going to play with great fundamentals, great technique and adjust in games.”
There’s been more time for talking and adjusting for SEC teams.
The conference was determined in its effort to play fall football through COVID-19 if it believed it could provide a safe environment.
However, the league did push back the starting date for a 10-game conference-only schedule to this particular Saturday.
Sloppy start
Teams from the Big 12, ACC and some Group of Five conferences have been playing for two weeks.
Kiffin says he hasn’t had time to watch other teams but has listened as staffers have reported some goings-on to him.
“There’s been a lot of sloppy play, which you would expect. A lot of turnovers, a lot of missed tackles and not playing the ball well,” he said.
He’d be less concerned about fundamentals if he was the coach returning to familiar surroundings and not the one beginning over with a new team.
“Had I still been at FAU, I wouldn’t be very nervous because you’re returning for a fourth year. The majority of your players you’ve already coached. You know what they do on game days. They know your expectations. It is what it is,” Kiffin said.