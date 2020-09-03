HATTIESBURG • Mississippi’s first COVID-19 college football game is tonight, as Southern Miss leans on an experienced quarterback but will try to boost a sagging running game.
The Golden Eagles kick off against South Alabama at 8 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium in game televised on the CBS Sports cable network.
Former Oxford standout Jack Abraham begins his third season as the Golden Eagles starting quarterback after throwing for 3,496 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson wants to give Abraham some help on the ground. The Golden Eagles rushed for 117.5 yards per game in 2019, ranking No. 121 out of 130 FBS teams.
Hopson believes offensive coordinator Matt Kubik, who joins the staff after four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, can help Southern Miss improve.
“Matt’s had success running the football wherever he’s been. We definitely want to run the football. That’s a big component to winning championships,” said Hopson, who begins his fifth season and will coach his 100th game tonight.
In spite of erratic success a year ago there’s confidence in running back depth.
Only Kevin Perkins (6-0, 234) received noteworthy carries in 2019 when he led the team with 543 yards.
Perkins was listed second on the season’s first depth chart behind junior college transfer Don Ragsdale.
There’s been a lot of buzz throughout camp for freshman Frank Gore Jr. (5-8, 185), the son of a long-time NFL running back, who signed with the Jets in the spring and is beginning his 16th NFL season.
“Frank Gore has really flashed throughout camp. He’s really mature guy for his age, I think we’re deeper at that position this year,” Abraham said.
The run game struggles boiled over at the end of the season.
Southern Miss was 5-1 in Conference USA play last November when it dropped games to Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic running for a combined 158 yards on 69 carries, an average gain of 2.2 yards.
The Armed Forces Bowl loss to Tulane was no better.
The Golden Eagles took a quick 13-0 lead but were not able to run successfully – finished with 58 yards on 23 carries – and when Abraham went out Tulane pulled away.
Kubik’s ULM offense rushed for 207.3 yards a game last year to rank 26th nationally.
Gore, a three-star recruit, could be a wild card in the run game restoration project.
“Frank, to sum it up, he’s a pro. I don’t know if that comes from his dad in his genes but the way he handles himself is not like a typical true freshman,” Kubik said. “I know he was an early enrollee, and I think that has something to do with it. He just doesn’t flinch.”