Hey, there’s a cornerback in the portal, have you heard?
He was an 11-game starter in the ACC at Florida State last year and had a couple of interceptions plus three pass break-ups and two tackles for loss. He made plays.
But from the Every Transfer Has A Story department, there’s a flip side to Jarvis Brownlee.
There are rumblings that Name, Image and Likeness – the NCAA’s act to allow athletes to make money on their popularity – is at the epicenter of the decision of Brownlee, a former three-star recruit, to transfer.
We’re nearing the finish line of the first sports year with NIL in effect, and honestly things don’t look a lot different.
Sales pitches from college athletes are out there, but you have to go look for them. Most of them haven’t made their way to traditional advertising platforms. They can be seen if you search for them on social media. Many college sports fans will do that, but many will not.
A lot of good will come from NIL as many arrangements call for players to involve themselves in community outreach efforts.
Some of this volunteer work is getting done already, but that type of interaction should increase.
Not every report from media who cover Florida State made a Brownlee-NIL connection.
The most notable was podcaster Ingram Smith, who earlier this month mentioned NIL as a reason Brownlee had chosen not to participate in spring practice. Brownlee has since entered the portal.
Ingram wrote on March 9 that sources had told him that Brownlee “did not meet the minimum requirement” of his NIL deal.
Whether it all went down that way with Brownlee is less important than the fact that it could go down that way.
While many celebrate because players are finally getting paid, others point to a dark side of potential bidding wars to lure players and team-hopping with the addition of the portal.
It seems it hasn’t dawned on some that investors might actually require everything they say they’ll require.
This is an eye-opening experience for players, as it could be for any young person in a first job.
And with the schools not involved in a player’s NIL deal they’re also not around to remind the player of an engagement or responsibility required for his new-found prosperity.
That type of oversight is present in almost every other aspect of the school-player relationship and goes all the way back to coaches checking the dorms to make sure everybody made curfew.
It’s a new coaching problem to think that every thing is going smooth within your offense then all of a sudden your quarterback is out of sorts, distracted because he blew off an Instagram post, and now somebody with account executive in their title wants to talk.
It’s a new world out there.