Former Ole Miss basketball coach Ed Murphy died Sunday after a period of declining health, according to a University of West Georgia news release.
Services for Murphy were held Monday in Carrollton, Georgia. He was 78.
Murphy graduated from high school in Syracuse, New York before heading south for education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Hardin Simmons University.
Unlimited by geography, Murphy also coached at New Mexico State.
Ultimately one of his greatest players viewed him as a “country boy,” and that’s what led to Joe Harvell signing with Ole Miss.
Harvell, of Gosnell, Arkansas, had committed to Memphis State coach Larry Finch and was being recruited by former Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson.
But Murphy won him over.
“It was his genuine attitude, a country boy, down to earth. You could tell he was trying to make something happen,” Harvell said. “He sold that to me and my dad. He wasn’t going to shoot you the bull. What he told you was going to be the truth. That was the feeling I got, and that’s why I picked Ole Miss.”
Murphy compiled a record of 76-98 as he coached the Rebels from 1987-1992.
He was the first Ole Miss coach to take two of his first three teams to postseason tournaments with NIT appearances in 1987 and 1989.
Coaching in the SEC was just a small part of basketball life for Murphy who found his niche with small colleges in the Gulf South Conference enjoying success at West Alabama and Delta State before finding his way to West Georgia.
Murphy was 273-138 in 14 seasons at West Georgia.
His Braves won the GSC title in 2002 and seven times advanced to the Division II NCAA Tournament.
He coached five All-Americans and six GSC players of the year.
Harvell became the second all-time leading scorer at Ole Miss with 2,078 points.
He tells stories of a coach who not only welcomed players into his home but visited them in the dorm rooms often talking about life more than basketball.
Murphy told Harvell to shadow high-scoring guard Gerald Glass, a senior when Harvell was a freshman, in practices.
“He said, ‘Watch the way he handles the ball, the way he shoots, what he does on offense. That’s going to be you.’ He pretty much turned the rim over to me when Gerald left. He didn’t lie,” Harvell said.