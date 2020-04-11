Getting hit by a safety on a crossing pattern was an occupational hazard Bill Flowers learned to deal with as an Ole Miss receiver during the Eli Manning Era.
Life presents different hits for young parents, and Flowers launched a website he hopes will help them raise children strengthened by biblical truths and promises.
The Scriptureparenting.com site launched this past week.
It’s a free interactive video-based resource in which parents can ask questions and have them answered in short clips by other parents who have applied the Scripture to work through the same questions and situations.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for people to see what the word of God looks like in action as a parent. That’s what it’s about,” Flowers said.
In the last six years, Ole Miss has had five wide receivers and two sure-handed tight ends taken in the NFL draft.
With the talent that has passed through the program Flowers, who played from 2001-2004, remains No. 7 on the school’s career receptions list at 149. He’s right behind Evan Engram and Donte Moncrief, just ahead of Grant Heard, Ta’Boris Fisher and Mike Espy and Ja-Mes Logan who each had 136 catches.
“It’s cool to see all these guys coming through, how well they’re doing and how (Ole Miss) is becoming really a wide receiver university,” Flowers said.
Flowers says his confidence has been strengthened throughout his life having watched the example of his grandfather, Richmond Flowers, and his father, Richmond Flowers Jr.
Flowers Sr. took an anti-segregation stance as Alabama attorney general under George Wallace, an unpopular position which caused fallout for his family. Part of that was the decision of Flowers Jr. to leave the state to play college football at Tennessee.
“Seeing my grandfather do that and understanding as I got older, ‘Wow, he really lived by his convictions and doing what’s right.’ That’s been a huge blessing for myself and my family,” Bill Flowers said.
At Ole Miss, Flowers gained a reputation as a sneaky deep threat but first as a dependable target with “the ability to make sure that on third down when the ball was in the air I was going to come down with it.”
Now as parents require toughness to face child-rearing challenges Flowers hopes scriptureparenting.com can help them strengthen their faith.
Topics range from fear, anxiety, faith, kindness, patience and more.
“These are beautiful stories as people in everyday situations talk about how they’ve applied a particular verse,” Flowers said. “Keep your eyes on those who parent with the purpose of glorifying Christ. That’s the focus of this ministry.”