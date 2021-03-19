Former Saltillo High School standout Houston Parker has been named baseball player of the week in the Big South Conference.
Parker hit safely in all three games for Charleston Southern in the Bucs’ series win over North Carolina-Asheville.
In two games Parker had multiple RBIs, and he led the Bucs in hits, runs, RBIs and extra-base hits for the series.
A junior transfer from Little Rock and starting infielder, Parker is hitting .316 for the season
Charleston Southern is 5-2 and tied for first place in the Big South.