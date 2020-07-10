OXFORD • Ole Miss women’s basketball has a proud history – if you look deep enough.
Recent history has been less kind for the Rebels, the oasis in the desert being a four-year run by popular former player Carol Ross that produced three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Former Ole Miss All-American Armintie Price, who starred at Myrtle in high school, led the Rebels to 24 wins and the Elite Eight in 2007, Ross’ last season.
Since then, Ole Miss women’s basketball is 165-235.
Under third-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin the Rebels will enter the 2020-2021 season with 23-straight losses against SEC teams, 21 over two regular seasons and two short SEC Tournament visits.
Ross went 77-50 at Ole Miss and since leaving has coached in the WNBA, where she was coach of the year with Los Angeles in 2012, and has worked in television.
She now works as consultant for coaches with “Coaching Full Circle,” the company she helped create.
She looks at the coming Ole Miss season with optimism.
“It’s in the pivot turn now. You hope you’re stabilized,” Ross said. “She’s made some staff changes that I think were really good. I think we’re seeing some stabilizing, and I think we’ll see that her best efforts are coming.”
While Ross inherited a Price from Ron Aldy’s roster she says that “Ole Miss had dropped to depths we haven’t seen” when McPhee-McCuin took over for Matt Insell in 2018.
After Ross, the program was competitive in the first three seasons under Renee Ladner, who had been Ross’ lead assistant.
The Rebels reached the WNIT in Ladner’s second and third seasons but in her fourth and fifth went a combined 5-25 in conference play.
She was not retained, and the ensuing search produced what appeared on paper to be an impressive hire in young, energetic Adrian Wiggins, who had at 39 years old had already compiled a 175-66 record with five NCAA Tournament trips in eight seasons at Fresno State.
Wiggins, though, never coached a game at Ole Miss. Hired in March he was fired in October when it was found that two of his assistant coaches were involved in academic fraud with a recruit.
Ole Miss self-imposed scholarship reductions and a one-year postseason ban, which the NCAA accepted. The NCAA added a show-cause order for Wiggins, which expired in 2018, and show-cause orders for assistants Kenya Landers and Michael Landers which remain in effect until Oct. 6, 2022.
Wiggins has coached at Clovis East High School near Fresno since 2013.
After an interim season under Brett Frank, another Wiggins assistant, Ole Miss transitioned to Insell for the 2013-2014 season.
The son of Middle Tennessee State coach Rick Insell, Matt Insell had been part of a successful SEC staff at Kentucky and arrived with strong AAU ties to boost recruiting.
“So much of being a good leader is understanding how to navigate adversity,” Ross said. “It’s very difficult for an assistant coach to know what that feels like. There are certainly those who are ready to take that seat, but sometimes assistants get way too much credit.”
McPhee-McCuin went 94-63 at Jacksonville following 25 wins over her first two seasons with 69 over her last three.
At Ole Miss she’s managed widespread attrition over her first two seasons. Year Three holds more promise with impact transfers coming to the floor as well as signing class ranked No. 13 nationally, No. 1 in the SEC, by ESPN.
“It’s phenomenal. What we’re seeing is some stability,” Ross said.
Ross said McPhee-McCuin saw her adversity right off the bat as players left the program in the four weeks between Insell’s firing and her hiring.
“She’s navigated it pretty well,” Ross said. “Her first adversity was significant. She had to rebuild a locker room in a very unconventional way.”