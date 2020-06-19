Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue officially signed his professional contract on Friday morning.
Foscue, the 14th overall pick of the 2020 Draft by the Texas Rangers, signed his contract for $3,250,000, which was nearly a million dollars under slot value.
The slot value for the 14th pick is $4,036,800.
Foscue entered the draft projected as one of the best bats in college baseball and is seen seen as a 20-home run presence at second base in the pros.
He finished his MSU career with a .297 batting average 153 hits, 38 doubles, 19 home runs and 96 RBIs in 131 starts. He also had a .948 fielding percentage.
He is the first player with Mississippi State ties to sign his contract. Players Jordan Westburg (30th overall) and JT Ginn (52nd) have yet to sign.
The Mets have cleared almost a million dollars in space to try and sign Ginn for more than his slot value, which is $1,403,200.
Signees Austin Hendrick and Blaze Jordan also have not signed, but all four are expected to sign.