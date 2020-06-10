Mississippi State’s double-play tandem were both drafted in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday night.
Second baseman Justin Foscue was drafted 14th overall by the Texas Rangers, while shortstop Jordan Westburg was drafted 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles.
Foscue becomes the 16th first round draft pick in program history. Westburg was the first pick of the Competitive Balance Round A.
The shortened MLB Draft continues on Thursday at 4 p.m with rounds 2-5.
Mississippi State pitcher JT Ginn and the two highest-rated Ole Miss players, shortstop Anthony Servideo and third baseman Tyler Keenan, are projected to be drafted Thursday.
MSU commit Blaze Jordan is also projected to be drafted on Thursday.
Foscue, a junior from Hunstville (Al.), played in 141 games during his three year career with the Bulldogs. He is MSU’s highest draft pick since Hunter Renfroe was drafted 13th overall in 2013.
He played in 58 games as a freshman in 2018 and hit .241 with 12 doubles, 3 home runs and 20 RBIs. He had a .353 slugging percentage.
He took a huge leap his sophomore year and hit .331 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 67 games. His 22 doubles ranks tied for No. 10 in the single season doubles record.
In 2018, he was named first-team All-SEC at second base and second-team All-America by D1 Baseball, American Baseball Coaches Association and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He was named third-team All-American by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Weiters Association and Perfect Game.
In 16 games this spring, he hit .321 with 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 16 RBIs.
He finished his career with a .948 fielding percentage at second base. He had 19 errors in 349 chances.
Westburg, a junior from New Braunfels (Tx.), played in 124 games during his three year career with MSU. He played in 42 games as a freshman in 2018 and hit .248 with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, and 30 RBIs.
His biggest hit of the season came in the first game of the College World Series in Omaha, where he hit a grand slam against North Carolina. In the same game, he tied a CWS single-game record with 7 RBIs.
In 2019, he hit .294 with 21 doubles, 6 home runs, 2 triples, 7 stolen bases and 61 RBIs. He had 23 multi-hit games and led MSU with 16 multi-RBI games. He finished his sophomore season with a 20-game on-base stretch.
In 16 games this spring, he hit .317 with 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBIs.
The Bulldogs also saw their highest rated signee get drafted. Austin Hendrick, ranked the No. 1 high school prospect in the country by Athlon, was drafted 12th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.
Hendrick, a 6-foot-1, 195 pound left-handed outfielder, was the third high school player drafted.
He was considered the best power hitting high school player in the draft and won the Under Armour Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field last summer.