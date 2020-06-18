The Mississippi State basketball program picked up a versatile commit in the 2020 class on Thursday.
Derek Fountain, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Holly Springs, committed to the Bulldogs. Fountain also holds offers from the University of Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, Fresno State, Cal State Bakersfield and Troy.
He plans to sign at a later date.
Fountain averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior at Holly Springs, and helped lead the Hawks to a 28-5 record and the MHSAA Class 3A semifinals. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area basketball team each of the last two seasons.
“I just felt like it was the right place for me,” Fountain said. “I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. I was thinking about going to play for a prep team, but I talked to my mom and dad about it, and we didn’t wanna miss out on the chance. Anything could have happened during that time.”
Fountain said another one of the deciding factors of choosing Mississippi State was the success players have had at MSU and having the chance of being able to play at the professional level.
Quinndary Weatherspoon was drafted last season by the San Antonio Spurs, and Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard are both in mock drafts for next Thursday’s 2020 NBA Draft.
“Coach (Ben) Howland told me that with my skill set, he thinks I can be one of those guys who gets drafted in the future,” Fountain said. “He said once I go through training, lifting and working out, that my skill set can help fill the team up.”
Fountain stands at 6-foot-8, but he also can handle the ball well. He played as a combo guard for Holly Springs and has a good 3-point shot.
Mississippi State currently has 12 scholarships for the 2020 basketball season. When Fountain signs, he will be the 11th player with a scholarship on the roster. The 12th and final scholarship is being held for Woodard, if he returns instead of turning pro.