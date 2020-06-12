Four Mississippi State athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
Players returned to campus on Monday to begin voluntary workouts. All last week, players went through physicals, took COVID-19 tests and were educated on precautions.
The university confirmed the positive tests, first reported on Friday by Paul Jones of 247sports.
The names of the players were not released.
The four players will have to be quarantined for 14 days from team workouts and then can returnr. That 14-day period began earlier this week.
The players who tested positive were all said to be asymptomatic and had encountered no illness with COVID-19. Around 70-75 players were believed to be tested.
Ole Miss announced earlier this week that two of its athletes had tested positive for COVID, while Alabama has more than five athletes test positive. Texas A&M has reported “less than five” and Auburn reported three.