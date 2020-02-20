Two weeks after signing day, Lane Kiffin has added an important recruit.
Four-star athlete Marc Britt of Miami Christian School, a long-time Florida commit, announced Thursday night that he will sign with Ole Miss.
The first day of the signing period is referred to as “signing day,” but recruits have until April 1 to sign scholarship papers.
Britt is rated No. 9 at his position and the No. 268 overall player on the 247Sports.com composite list.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Britt’s most likely positions are wide receiver or safety. He told The Ole Miss Spirit he enjoys both sides of the ball and will embrace wherever he’s asked to play.
Britt gave a verbal commitment to Florida on Nov. 1, but Ole Miss began a strong push to get him after Kiffin was hired in early December.