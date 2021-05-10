Blue Mountain College baseball coach Curt Fowler, the founding coach of the Toppers program, will step down to take an administrative role at the school.
Fowler, a high school coach at Hickory Flat and New Albany before joining the staff of the college in his hometown, will serve as assistant athletic director at the college.
Former BMC pitcher Taylor Clark, a member of the Toppers’ staff for eight seasons, was named interim head coach.
Fowler said the move, which was announced Monday morning, was “bittersweet.”
“I’ve always loved baseball and everything it involves, so to step away is tough,” Fowler said. "I have had some of the finest young men step on the field for BMC and there will be many to come, but it was just the right time.”
Fowler won 210 games in 11 seasons with the Toppers, including a 14-20 record in a pandemic-complicated 2021 campaign. In 2012, he led the Toppers to the finals of the TranSouth Conference championships.
Blue Mountain now competes in one of the tougher leagues in the NAIA, the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Clark was a pitcher on Fowler’s first team in 2011 and joined the Toppers as an assistant coach in 2013.
“I’m humbled, honored and excited for this opportunity,” Clark said. "Our goal is to continue to build on the footprint Curt has made on and off the field.”
Former Mississippi State and Belmont standout Luke Alexander, a member of the Toppers’ staff for two seasons, will serve as associate head coach.