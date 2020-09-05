OXFORD • Jerrion Ealy and Jerrod “Snoop” Conner are too young to seem so old.
A year ago they approached the season opener their roles were undefined.
Now the two sophomores are the experienced guys in the Ole Miss running backs room as the Rebels continue preparations for their Sept. 26 season opener against Florida.
Although the Rebels returned a senior starter in Scottie Phillips, who missed a thousand-yard season because of a late November ankle injury in 2018, it was Ealy and Conner who became the face of the running backs room as the Rebels’ rose from a difficult start at Memphis to average 251.3 yards a game, ninth in the nation.
And, just like last year two freshmen will be called on to provide quality depth.
In some ways Henry Parrish and Kentrell Bullock mirror the guys ahead of them.
‘The whole package’
Parrish is quick and elusive like Ealy, while Bullock is bullish between the tackles like Conner.
“Both of them are really explosive guys, guys who have natural running ability and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Ealy said. “They’ve got the whole package.”
Bullock, of Columbia, was rated the No. 34 running back on the 247Sports composite list for the 2020 class. Parrish, of Miami, was rated No. 18.
Coaches often talk about the importance of running back depth in the SEC.
If everyone stays healthy it’s hard in a diverse offense to gain meaningful carries beyond the top three backs.
With Ealy and Conner being solid in the top two spots the freshmen are competing for that third spot. Juniors Tylan Knight and Isaiah Woullard are competing as well.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says Bullock showed toughness as he stayed on the field while getting banged up in last Saturday’s scrimmage.
Parrish, though, may be showing a little separation in the competition.
“Henry’s done extremely well. He’s made a number of explosive plays,” Kiffin said. “He’s really impressed. I would anticipate him playing this season.”