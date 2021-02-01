Freshman point guard Deivon Smith is playing some of his best ball these days for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team.
Smith, as MSU’s sixth man off the bench, registered a career-high nine assists in the 95-56 win over Iowa State on Saturday. As Mississippi State gets back into SEC play tonight, coach Ben Howland hopes Smith can continue his improved play.
Mississippi State hits the road to face Arkansas tonight in Fayetteville at 8 p.m. The game will be seen on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (10-8, 4-5 in SEC) have lost three-straight league games while Arkansas (13-5, 5-4) has won three in a row.
MSU has beaten Arkansas six-consecutive times – three-straight in Bud Walton Arena.
“Deivon only had one turnover and nine assists in our last game and that’s the key,” Howland said. “The reason we lost both at Alabama and Tennessee ultimately was turnovers. Turnovers have led to easy baskets. …
“That’s something that’s key about this game and handling their double teams and their run and jump, and hurting them when they do that. Deivon is a key to helping solve that riddle because of his ability to penetrate and kick and make plays.”
In its three-straight SEC losses, Mississippi State turned the ball over 12, 16 and 18 times with only 26 assists. Smith had 10 assists and six turnovers in those games.
Against Iowa State, he helped MSU tally up 21 assists compared to only 10 turnovers. The 10 turnovers tied a season-low for the Bulldogs.
MSU’s ball security will be tested by a talented Arkansas defense that forced 15.1 turnovers per game. The Razorbacks have forced over 14 turnovers in seven of their last nine games and have forced 19 or more in five of those games.
“They’ve got some very good pieces and play very hard,” Howland said. “They do a lot of really good things defensively to disrupt what you’re doing and are also very good offensively.”
Howland has focused heavily on defense for the Bulldogs the last few games, which is why freshman Cameron Matthews has been starting in place of senior sharpshooter Jalen Johnson.
He said the Razorbacks do a great job of cutting to the basket off the ball, so his team is focusing on defending the motion in practice this week.
“We are really trying to emphasize a lot of the cuts and not losing vision of your man,” Howland said. “A lot of times people stare at the ball, and as soon as you lose vision of your man against the Hogs, they’re going to back cut you and burn you. They really do a great job of that.”