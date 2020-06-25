Fulton’s Chad Ramey is making the most of his return to the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental league for golfers right below the PGA Tour, is back in action after having 10 events canceled due to COVID-19.
Ramey, who played at Mississippi State, participated in all six Korn Ferry tournaments played before coronavirus shut down the tour on March 19. He missed the cut twice and placed 52nd, 45th, and 42nd, before finishing tied for 2nd place in the last event.
“Obviously the results kind of speak for themselves right now and I feel like my game is in a good spot coming back,” said Ramey, who’s 17th in the tour standings.
Since play resumed, he has participated in the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass and The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, both in Florida.
He finished tied for 23rd with at 3-under and then finished tied for sixth last week at 21-under. He said the 14-week break between events helped him get his game back where he wanted it to be.
“I feel like the time off was much needed,” Ramey said. “It’s not that I was playing bad, but we played in six tournaments beforehand and I was able to sit back and evaluate and see what I needed to work on.”
Ramey found himself bored during the three-month break, so he spent all of his time at the golf course. He split time between playing in Fulton and playing at Old Waverly in West Point, where his two coaches are.
After evaluating the play from the first six tournaments, he saw where he could make up a few strokes in his short game.
“I wasn’t putting bad, but my wedges could use some work,” Ramey said. “I really just worked really hard on my game from about 130-140 yards and in. I just dialed in on those wedge numbers, and it’s made it a lot more fun on the golf course.
The Korn Ferry’s next tournament, the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, begins today and runs through Sunday at the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.
Ramey is hoping he can continue the hot streak from his last three tournaments over into it, but is going in with no expectations.
“I think I just have to keep doing well with my short game,” Ramey said. “I think I’m in a pretty good place mentally right now, which is a lot easier said than done. … I feel good about my game. I’m going into this week with no expectations whatsoever and whatever happens, happens.”