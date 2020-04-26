With Ole Miss starting the season 16-1 and ranked in the top 10 the SEC Week 3 home series against Arkansas would have been one not to miss.
The Rebels had LSU and Texas A&M on the schedule before the Razorbacks.
LSU had shown itself to be vulnerable by dropping five games, losses to Eastern Kentucky and Nicholls State among them.
The Tigers had also been no-hit in a 1-0 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma.
The Rebels were on the road against a Texas A&M team that was 15-3 but 0-3 against ranked opponents.
Plus, Ole Miss has had recent success against the Aggies winning nine of the last 11 including a series win in College Station 2018 and a sweep of then-No. 6 A&M in Oxford last season.
Ole Miss likewise has had recent success against Arkansas … except for last year’s critical super regional in Fayetteville.
The Rebels have won four-straight regular season series against the Razorbacks who were ranked in the top 10 for the last three of those.
Ole Miss also had a key SEC Tournament win against the Hogs in the second of two Hoover meetings last year.
But losing two in the super regional still stings.
Had they taken care of business the first two weekends the Arkansas series could have really set the Rebels on the run that many believed 2020 was destined to become.