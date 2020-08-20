Jackson • There will be college football in Mississippi this fall, but with some strict limits on the number of people who will be allowed to attend.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order No. 1519 on Thursday, limiting seating in Mississippi college football stadiums to 25% of “bowl seating” in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. “Bowl seating” is the main seating area within a stadium.
The order also prohibits tailgating or other fan gatherings outside stadiums.
“I know this will not be popular. It’s no fun, and I will miss them terribly myself, but it’s better than other states prohibiting football altogether. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates than the Pac-12 or the Big 10,” Reeves said.
The order will expire on Aug. 31, days before the first scheduled game in Mississippi when Southern Miss faces South Alabama in Hattiesburg on Sept. 3.
However, Reeves seemed intent on laying the groundwork this week for an order that will likely be extended, based on COVID-19 numbers at the time.
“The expectation would be to extend it unless things need to be changed,” Reeves said.
There are also limits on premium seating areas such as suites and club levels, but the order does not specify those limits.
Universities will develop their own plans for accommodating fans and remaining in compliance with the order, including how they’ll divide seats between students, season ticket holders and the general fan base.
There was no immediate reaction from either Ole Miss or Mississippi State on Thursday.
Capacity at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville is 61,337; capacity at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford is 63,038.
Bowl-seating numbers would be different.
A handful of SEC schools have already announced seating plans.
Alabama and Arkansas have announced their stadiums, much larger than those in Mississippi, will have approximately 20% of its seating available.
Arkansas has announced it will welcome between 16,000 and 17,000 fans, which translates to between 21%-23% of stadium capacity.
Georgia has announced it will limit seating to 20%-25%.
Other mandates in EO No. 1519 include requiring anyone over the age of 6 to wear masks while not in their seats and encourages attendees wear masks even while seated.
The order also limits individuals on the sidelines to those essential to the game. Concession stands will be allowed to open, although the order encourages quick orders and advises that all transactions be contactless.
The governor said he believes the new regulations, while undoubtedly disappointing to some football fans, should help prevent the spread of the virus.
“If these guidelines are strictly enforced, we will not see significant (COVID-19) transmission in our state,” Reeves said.