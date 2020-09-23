When he played running back at Smithville, Matt Grier knew his way to the end zone like he knew his route home from school.
When he had a chance with his second interception to give Ole Miss the lead against No. 6 Florida in 2002, he suddenly wondered if he had the goods to reach the end zone.
“When I caught the ball I looked, and the end zone looked so far away. I didn’t know if I still had those moves or that speed,” he recalled. “Those (running back) years had been a while ago.”
Grier, a strong safety then, was fast enough and ran through contact at the goalline to score what proved to be the winning points in the Rebels’ 17-14 upset of the Gators.
Florida, now ranked No. 5, will be back in Oxford for only the second time since that game on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m., and the game will air on ESPN.
Florida quarterback Rex Grossman threw two touchdown passes against Ole Miss in 2002 but was intercepted four times. He was sacked just once, but the Rebels made Grossman uncomfortable in the pocket. He completed only 19 of 44 attempts.
Eli Manning didn’t throw a touchdown pass but didn’t turn it over. Florida was the highest-ranked team defeated by Ole Miss in Manning’s time as the starter.
Rebels fans poured out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and tore down goalposts at a time that mandatory fines for such celebrations were not in place.
“I saw them going through The Grove when I was leaving the game,” said Grier, who now resides in Tupelo. “I think about the atmosphere. At that point in time I don’t think I had experienced an atmosphere like that in Oxford. It’s one of those things you never forget.”
Speed had been a topic for the Rebels during their week of preparation. They respected Grossman, but they wanted to make sure they weren’t burned by the fast Florida receivers.
Getting Grossman off his spot in the pocket was a big part of the plan for first-year defensive coordinator Chuck Driesbach.
An end zone intentional grounding call against Grossman as he tried to evade Josh Cooper resulted in a safety – the only first-half points for Ole Miss, which trailed 14-2 at the break.
The Rebels amped up the pressure in the second half, and Florida didn’t have a possession of more than three plays until the fourth quarter.
Grier’s first interception came on Florida’s first possession of the third quarter and set up a 4-yard touchdown run by another former Northeast Mississippi high school star, Vashon Pearson of Ripley.
As the third quarter played out Ole Miss players could sense the Gators getting nervous.
“You had a lot of offensive linemen who were frustrated because we were getting pressure, and they couldn’t pick up our scheme. What they realized was we were playing as fast as they were,” Grier said.
Grier didn’t believe his touchdown would be the final points of the day. He breathed a sigh of relief when the clock hit zero.
“Fans on the field, goalposts coming down … those are things you see on TV but never expect to be part of. That was something special, something you get to take with you for a lifetime.”