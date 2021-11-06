Southern Miss coach Will Hall is hoping improvement on his offensive line translates to a win today.
The Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) are riding a six-game losing streak in Hall’s first season as North Texas visits Hattiesburg for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Southern Miss lost 35-10 at Middle Tennessee State last week.
Hall pointed to 23 first downs as evidence that players are improving up front after struggling with protection issues earlier in the season.
The Golden Eagles played three quarterbacks in the game, one of them undersized Jake Smithhart, a former Pearl standout, who had been a student coach until Hall asked him to suit up to help with quarterback depth.
“We had 17 first downs in the first half which is an unbelievable number,” Hall said. “We didn’t have any negative runs. We ran the ball extremely efficiently. A lot of the sacks given up were not the O line’s fault.”
Starting running back Frank Gore Jr. had 83 rushing yards for the game.
Middle Tennessee recorded seven sacks which dropped the Southern Miss rush total to 50 net yards.
Like Southern Miss, North Texas has had its struggles.
The Mean Green (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) ranks No. 94 in total defense, No. 124 in scoring defense.
However, North Texas has been able to pressure an opposing offense, its 6.4 tackles for loss per game ranking No. 22.
Southern Miss has won the last two in the series including 41-31 at Denton, Texas, last year.
“They’re a lot like us. They had lost six in a row but found a way to win at Rice. They give you some problems defensively,” Hall said.