Will Hall will be an inattentive host on Friday. He hopes friends from a place that remains close to his heart will understand.
Amory High School aims for the Class 3A championship Friday morning at 11 against Jefferson Davis County at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the Southern Miss campus.
The Panthers played for the state championship in 2001. The last time they won it Hall was taking snaps for his dad, Bobby Hall, in 1998.
Now he’ll watch the Panthers from the balcony outside his office as head coach of the Golden Eagles.
Maybe he’ll watch from there for a minute or two. Mostly, he’ll be on the move.
Hall plans to take in as much of the two-day championships affair as he can. He won’t only be welcoming his old high school Friday but will also welcome at least one recruit on an official visit.
He won’t be with the Panthers in body always but will be in spirit.
“I’m an Amory Panther through and through. I’ll be out and about for all the games, but I love Amory,” said Hall as he rattled off every season Amory has reached the championship game.
College football coaches are at some point politicians too, and Hall was quick to tip his cap to Jefferson Davis coach Lance Mancuso.
“He’s a dear friend of mine,” Hall said.
Once upon a time in Mississippi the premiere college football teams were referenced collectively as “the Big 3.”
Even then the inclusion of Southern Miss with the SEC co-equals north of I-20 seemed more honorary than actual.
The gap is wider now because with changing TV contracts the SEC just means more than it ever has before.
Southern Miss does, however, have a rich history, one Hall aims to rekindle with emphasis on the school’s traditional recruiting footprint of Mississippi, lower Alabama, southeast Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.
His first season was a tale of injuries and attrition, a struggle with loss upon loss until a creative move late – two running backs, a cornerback and a wide receiver shared snaps at quarterback – and the Golden Eagles won their last two games.
“We were milking the clock, slowing the game down, kind of like good old Hill Country, Prentiss County basketball where you hold the ball,” Hall said. “We would just hold the ball, get the lead, run that thing down and shorten the game. It allowed our players to stay fresh.”
Speaking of players, there were only 62 on scholarship at the finish line.
Hall understands the realities of recruiting against SEC and other Power Five schools, but he won’t concede Mississippi and towns like Amory.
“Amory’s one of those great Mississippi towns where you’ve got a handful of last names and every time you see one you know who he’s connected to and who he’s kin to,” he said.
So for Hall this weekend is not only about Panther Pride. There’s some of that, but there’s also business as six championship games are held on his campus.
“It’s awesome for us,” he said. “I think high school coaches would tell you we have been more open door than any program’s ever been for them, and It’s only going to get better and better. To have everybody on our campus is just big. We want to be the place of choice for all these kids.”