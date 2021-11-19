From his high school football days at West Point, Keonte Hampton learned a thing or two about championship games.
Landing a spot in them doesn’t come easily.
So as Jackson State hopes to get past rival Alcorn State and complete a perfect SWAC season, Hampton and his teammates are glad to have the East Division title in pocket.
Win or lose Saturday in Jackson, the Tigers will play in their first SWAC championship game since 2013.
“I haven’t been in a championship game since I left high school,” said Hampton, a senior inside linebacker. “We know the job’s not done. We want to play a game at a time and keep moving forward.”
Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) has won seven-straight. The Tigers’ only loss in Deion Sanders’ first fall as coach came against FBS member Louisiana-Monroe in early September.
A win by Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2) would set up an all-Mississippi championship – only if Mississippi Valley State knocks off West Division leader Prairie View on Nov. 27.
Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 256 yards per game allowed.
Hampton, an All-SWAC linebacker for the last two seasons, has been a big part of the Tigers’ success with 66 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
While the numbers are kind, Hampton says the Tigers need to recover their intensity.
“We’re playing good D, but we’re not playing top-notch defense like we were the first few weeks. We’ve got to be more disciplined, more physical up front in the box,” he said.
Those were things the Tigers were doing early, but they’ve taken a step back.
Jackson State defeated Southern 21-17 last weekend, a final score Hampton believes was too close.
The Tigers were 10 points back when quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes in the last 5 minutes 42 seconds – one from 13 yards, one from 50, both to Malachi Wideman – to rally for the win.
“Southern really woke us up. That was something that we needed. I feel we got comfortable, too complacent,” Hampton said.
He wants to make sure that doesn’t happen against the Braves.
Alcorn State has won the last two games on the field and five of the last seven in the rivalry known as the Soul Bowl.
Jackson State was awarded a forfeit win in the spring when Alcorn pulled out of the SWAC’s COVID-delayed and modified 2020 season.
“This is a big rivalry game,” Hampton said. “They’ve got a good offensive group. We’ve got to be disciplined. They’re going to try to hard-count us a lot. As long as we trust each other and do our jobs we’ll be good.”