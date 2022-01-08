OXFORD – Sometimes good stories flow with a mix of intellect, wit and charm.
When the elements mix the product is easy to read.
It’s been hard to read Ole Miss basketball this season.
The same team that beat quality foes Dayton and Memphis also showed it could lose thoroughly to Western Kentucky, No. 107 in the KenPom computer ratings, and to No. 225 Samford.
Surely that inconsistent team suddenly impacted with COVID-19 absences and missing leading scorer Jarkel Joiner with a back injury couldn’t stay on the floor at Tennessee, ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25.
Instead the Rebels were a regulation bucket away from a Quad 1 win in Knoxville.
That mid-week performance no-doubt sharpened the focus for Mississippi State, a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.
But the Rebels found offense that had been lacking, found different playmakers with Joiner barely available and dealt a big blow to their rivals with an 82-72 win at The SJB Pavilion Saturday night.
Had the Bulldogs won they’d have been only a Wednesday night victory against five-win Georgia from a 3-0 conference start with SEC contender Alabama coming into Humphrey Coliseum three days later.
It could have been the start NCAA Tournament bids are made of.
Ole Miss, though, got a career night from Matthew Murrell in only a half of play. He was 8 for 8 from the floor, 5 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 23 points in 20 minutes. The Rebels were half-way to a hundred with a 50-36 lead at the break.
Murrell finished with 31.
Ole Miss also benefitted from the absence of MSU big man Tolu Smith.
Smith has had foot problems and has played in only five games, but he’s been quite impactful when available averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks thrived in the void with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
The Rebels upped their lead to 20 early in the second half.
In keeping with their story from earlier games mistakes were made, a turnover here, a missed open shot there.
The Bulldogs were within seven points after two free throws from DJ Jeffries with just more than 4 minutes to play.
Then Murrell hit a contested jumper, his first bucket of the second half.
Freshman Daeshun Ruffin got to the rim with his left hand and was fouled.
The lead was 11 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left.
State needs two big home wins to get back on track next week.
The Rebels need health for Joiner, but while they don’t have that they may be finding depth and confidence.
When those elements mix they can write a better story as the season rolls along.