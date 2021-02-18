OXFORD • It’s been seven years since Marshall Henderson hit a 3-point shot for Ole Miss.
At least for the official record.
Unofficially, one of the school’s biggest sports personalities is making an impact for the Rebels again.
A manager as he gains his graduate degree with an eye on coaching, Henderson takes very seriously the time he spends on the Rebels’ scout team.
Part of his managerial duties are to suit up for practice and play against the Ole Miss guards.
He’s stoked by the thrill of competing, but he’s not the trash-talking, tongue-wagging, finger-pointing player that many Ole Miss fans remember.
“Not at all. Marshall’s got a good coach’s mentality. He’s going to be a really good one,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
Davis says he sees impressive ability in the 30-year-old former Rebels star but that Henderson’s basketball IQ is his greatest contribution to Ole Miss practice.
“He can run what the other teams run,” Davis said.
And apparently can run it well.
“(The Rebels) have been scolded a bunch because of the buckets Marshall has made over our starters,” Davis said.
Henderson owns the school record for made 3-pointers in one game with 10. Three other times he made at least eight 3-pointers in a game. He owns the top four spots for 3-pointers attempted in one game – 23, 19 (twice) and 18.
In his two-year career Henderson attempted 771 3-point shots, second all-time behind Chris Warren who attempted 900 3-pointers in four seasons from 2008-2011.
After Henderson was 3 for 12 from 3-point range in the Rebels’ 57-46 upset of No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, NBA star Lebron James tweeted “That dude Henderson from Ole Miss got the greenest light in basketball history.”
Henderson finished his Rebels career as a 34.6 percent 3-point shooter.
With his background it was hard for him to watch Ole Miss struggles earlier this season.
“Shooting can be contagious, and no one could really get that going,” Henderson said.
Things have changed, and the Rebels (12-8, 7-6 SEC) have played themselves into the NCAA Tournament discussion. A second game with LSU scheudled for today has been postponed. The next scheduled game for Ole Miss is Saturday at home against rival Mississippi State.
Devontae Shuler has been the driver in the offensive surge with 45.8 percent 3-point shooting over the Rebels’ last three games. He was 1 for 6 in the Rebels’ 52-50 win against No. 11 Tennessee – the first in the current four-game win streak – but his make late in the game helped keep the Vols at bay.
Henderson attributes the recent success to the “ultra-competitive” nature of Ole Miss practice.
Often Henderson runs the point where he’s matched up against Shuler or Jarkel Joiner.
“It’s really good to go against those guys, never let them get a play off. It’s funny because I think I was getting under their skin a little bit. I’m really good at stealing passes, playing in the passing lanes, and it took them a minute to figure out that that’s what I do,” Henderson said. “I feel like I’m really helping these guys prepare for games.”