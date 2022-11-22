Coaches – Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 18-17 at Mississippi State (3rd year) and 157-107 overall (21st season). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 23-11 at OM (3rd year) and 84-45 overall (11th year).
Notes: The Egg Bowl will be played on Thanksgiving for the 31st time … Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans’ combined 2,284 rushing yards would rank 18th among all FBS teams … junior Jeremy James has yet to give up a sack this season … Mississippi State has won six home games but is just 1-3 win on the road … The Bulldogs have outscored 90-21 in the first quarter this year.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes set the SEC career record for interceptions returned for a touchdown Saturday against East Tennessee State with his sixth. Forbes’ sixth interception of the year has him tied for the FBS lead … With 165 yards Thursday, MSU QB Will Rogers will pass Jared Lorenzen for eighth all time in the SEC in career passing yards … Mississippi State’s last Egg Bowl win in Oxford came in 2018 … Mississippi State has 11 games under defensive coordinator Zach Arnett with multiple interceptions and is 10-1 in such games. The Bulldogs had three picks against ETSU.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Michael Katz: Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 24
Theo DeRosa: Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 23
