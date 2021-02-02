OXFORD – Ole Miss led the nation in home runs for the abbreviated 2020 season.
While the cupboard isn’t bare much of that pop left with the departure of the left side of the infield, third baseman Tyler Keenan and shortstop Anthony Servideo.
As the Rebels – ranked in the top five in four polls and No. 6 by D1Baseball.com – prepare for the Feb. 19 opener against No. 10 TCU it’s the pitching that has created a buzz.
The Rebels will round out the three-day event in Arlington against No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas.
Ole Miss will enter the season on a 16-game win streak after last season’s 16-1 finish. The Rebels also opened with a top-10 opponent last year and after losing to No. 1 Louisville in the first game did not lose again.
While Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco hopes preseason practice and scrimmages will identify the candidates to replace production from Keenan (.403, 7 HR, 33 RBI) and Servideo (.390, 24 runs, 5 HR) he returns his weekend pitching rotation intact.
Juniors Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund have earned preseason All-America mention, and sophomore Derek Diamond impressed in four starts and 20 2/3 innings last year.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had as solid a three guys to start the season,” Bianco said. “Gunnar and Doug this fall pitched like aces in the Southeastern Conference.”
Diamond, who like Hoglund walked only four batters last season, did not throw in the fall as he rested from a strained forearm in the summer.
Hoglund was drafted in the competitive balance round with the 36th pick by Pittsburgh in 2018 but chose to play college baseball.
He’s a noted strike-thrower and could rise above the 36th pick this spring if he increases his velocity. He says he’s touched 95 this off-season.
Hoglund, who Nikhazy calls the “king” of the slider, led the team last season with a 1.16 ERA and 37 strikeouts. Nikhazy, an off-speed left-hander, had a 2.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts.
“I’m always trying to work on my slider, so I ask Gunnar, ‘Hey man how the heck do you throw that?’ So I’m asking him stuff, Derek’s asking me stuff. We’re all bouncing ideas off each other, so it’s a good dynamic, good relationship,” Nikhazy said.
Bianco believes all three weekend starters have improved from a year ago, but the absence of an SEC season left him unable to see them tested by the demanding 30-game conference schedule.
He hopes to see Hoglund last deeper in his starts. He completed six innings three times as a freshman in 2019, his longest outing 6 1/3 against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. Through much of the regular season he hit the wall sometime in the fifth inning.
“He had a solid freshman year, but five innings, and he was about done,” Bianco said. “Doug was able to get extended some as a freshman even pitching into the ninth here in the regional against Clemson. We need him to harness that competitive spirit every Friday night.”