Through video review, Indiana coaches have seen Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral make a lot of big plays.
They’ve seen him throw some interceptions, too.
IU coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack are hoping to pressure Corral and force mistakes when the Rebels and Hoosiers meet on Saturday in the Outback Bowl.
Allen and Wommack plus safeties coach Jason Jones and co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Grant Heard coached at Ole Miss under Hugh Freeze.
Wommack, son of former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Dave Wommack, was recently named the head coach at South Alabama.
Applying pressure is not a new concept for the Hoosiers, who do it more with Wommack’s timely play-calling than with brute force on the defensive line.
Indiana leads the Big 10 and ranks eighth nationally with 3.29 sacks per game.
“You’ve got to affect the quarterback, and you’ve got to tackle him well. He runs the ball effectively. He gets a lot of his yards when he’s scrambling, not necessarily quarterback designed runs,” Allen said.
The Hoosiers hope to have their full roster available today after dealing with COVID-19-related absences before Christmas.
In spite of a six-turnover performance at LSU – with five interceptions – Corral continues to rank No. 3 in the SEC and No. 8 nationally in passer efficiency.
He’s thrown 14 interceptions this season, but 11 have come in two games – Arkansas and LSU.
What most stands out to Wommack and Allen is the big-play potential of Corral and the Ole Miss offense.
Corral leads the nation in total offense and has had 50 plays this season of 30-plus yards, 10 plays of 50-plus.
Wommack has high praise for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
“What they’re going is cutting edge,” he said. “They’re explosive, and they’re dedicated to it in the way they go about things schematically and pushing the ball downfield.”
Linebacker Micah McFadden leads the Hoosiers with 8 ½ tackles for loss and five sacks. He also has two interceptions and three quarterback pressures.
Allen wants to make sure the Hoosiers aren’t so intent on disrupting Corral that they leave gaps in the ground game.
“The deceiving part is they’re rushing for 220 yards a game (217.7 ypg),” Allen said. “They want to create those explosive plays off their play-action. That’s why the run game is really critical for what they do.”