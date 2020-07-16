Ben Howland is ready to get his men’s basketball team back on the court.
Howland, along with volleyball coach Julie Darty Dennis and women’s tennis coach Daryl Greenan, joined “Voice of the Bulldogs” Neil Price in the second episode of the 2020 Virtual Road Dawgs Tour on Tuesday night.
During the episode, Howland discussed his team winning 11 of their last 14 Southeastern Conference games before the season was shut down by COVID-19.
Howland said it was devastating to see his team’s season end after earning a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, but he remains extremely proud of the positives his team accomplished.
Now with some of his top players gone – Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter among others – Howland has signed a successful signing class and is ready to get back to work on July 20.
“We are excited about this coming season,” Howland said. “Our guys, I think we are going to be good. If Robert Woodard comes back, I think we are really going to be a good team because he is a legitimate future NBA player.”
Woodard entered the NBA draft, but has not signed with an agent. He has until August 3 to either commit to the draft or take his name out of the player pool.
Most of his returning team is on campus, along with new signees. Some of the top returners for the Bulldogs are Abdul Ado, Iverson Molinar, D.J. Stewart, Tolu Smith, and graduate transfer Jalen Johnson.
Howland also signed a talented bunch of incoming freshman, including the top three players out of Mississippi in the 2020 class. That includes Cameron Matthews from Olive Branch, Keondre Montgomery from Forest Hill and Derek Fountain from Holly Springs.
Devion Smith, a 4-star point guard ranked in the Top 100 players in the country, is also part of the talented signing class.
Howland will have his work cut out for him in getting ready for the season. He mentioned not being able to do anything on the court for three months, and he usually gets his team back on the court on June 1.
That’s not the case this year.
“It’s good to have the players back. We get to start working with them actually as coaches on the floor July 20,” Howland said. “On the 20th, we are allowed to get out, four hours a week with them on the floor, and start working on fundamentals, shooting, ball handling, and whatever it is we want them to do.”