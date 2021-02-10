STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State men’s basketball team broke a four-game SEC losing streak on Saturday, but now coach Ben Howland is hoping to get back to .500 tonight in conference play.
Mississippi State (11-9, 5-6 SEC) hosts LSU (11-6, 6-4) tonight at the Humphrey Coliseum at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Bulldogs – who had lost four straight to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas –went on the road and beat South Carolina, 75-59, on Saturday.
“We have talked about the fact that if we win tomorrow, we are back at even in the SEC,” Howland said about his team. “Our goal is to get back even again, so we try to keep focused on the now.”
LSU stands in front of that goal, but the Tigers have struggled as of late, much like the Bulldogs have. LSU has lost four of its last five games – two to Alabama, one to Kentucky and one to Texas Tech.
The lone win came against Texas A&M, 78-66.
LSU, however, will be refreshed after not playing since Feb. 3. This past weekend’s matchup with Florida was postponed after COVID-19 issues in the Gators’ program.
“We are going to really be tested because LSU has been off,” Howland said. “They’ve been sitting there waiting on us. That’s the process with COVID. You never know how it’s going to work out. This is going to be a tough game.”
LSU is one of the best offensive teams in the SEC and is averaging 82 points per game. The Tigers are led by freshman Cameron Thomas with 22.3 points per game, which ranks best nationally.
He isn’t the only scoring threat as sophomore Trendon Watford averages 16.8 points, Javonte Smart averages 15.4, and Darius Days 12.1. Days, who has been out with an ankle injury, has a “chance” to play, according to LSU coach Will Wade.
Thomas, Watford and Smart are the highest-scoring trio in the SEC.
“They’re all really good players,” Howland said. “They’re top ten in the country in offensive efficiency because of these three players – along with Days, who from what I’m reading is expected to play against us. They’re very talented.”