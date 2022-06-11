HATTIESBURG – What’s a postseason without a little bit of drama?
With Ole Miss leading No. 11 Southern Miss 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth of Saturday’s super regional opener, Golden Eagles outfielder Reece Ewing hit a deep fly ball to right field with the bases loaded off junior Dylan DeLucia that was called foul but close enough to being a go-ahead grand slam that it was reviewed. The foul ball call was upheld, and Ewing struck out swinging on the very next pitch.
In a matter of moments, a three-run lead was nearly a 4-3 deficit. But it wasn’t, and the Rebels seized the moment.
DeLucia outpitched Southern Miss star Hurston Waldrep, and following the controversial almost-grand slam, Ole Miss blew the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth in a 10-0 win at Pete Taylor Park.
With the victory, the Rebels (36-22) are one win away from a trip to the College World Series.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko continued his hot hitting Saturday, driving in three runs. The Coral Gables regional MVP is now 9 of 14 hitting in the NCAA baseball tournament.
DeLucia went 5 2-3 innings, gave up no runs and struck out nine batters. He’s struck out 21 batters and walked three in two NCAA tournament games.
Both pitchers escaped jams in the second inning, as Ole Miss loaded the bases in the second with two outs, and Southern Miss put runners on first and second with one out. But Ole Miss senior third baseman Garrett Wood struck out to end the Rebels’ inning, and DeLucia got a pair of outs to end the Golden Eagles’ (47-18) threat.
Waldrep slipped up in the third, throwing eight-straight balls to put senior centerfielder Justin Bench and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez on base. Senior first baseman Tim Elko made Waldrep pay, singling to the left side to put the first run of the game on the board. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman later drove Gonzalez in with a sacrifice fly. Wood atoned for his second inning strikeout in the fourth, knocking a double down the first base line just inside the bag to make it 3-0.
The game’s turning point occurred with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, with DeLucia on the ropes and the Golden Eagles looking to jumpstart things. Ewing hit the ball to right and it disappeared behind the bright yellow foul pole. Right fielder Calvin Harris signaled that it was foul, as did the right field umpire. Ewing, on the other hand, thought he had given Southern Miss the lead.
After a review of a couple minutes, the call was upheld, and Ewing struck out swinging on the ensuing pitch. The Rebels proceeded to load the bases and scored the first run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Bench, and another six runs on hits from Gonzalez, Elko, senior leftfielder Kevin Graham and junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst.
Freshman Hunter Elliott will start for Ole Miss Sunday, and Tanner Hall will get the ball for Southern Miss.