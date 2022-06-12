HATTIESBURG – At one point fairly early on in the 2022 season, Ole Miss sat atop the college baseball world.
It wasn’t too surprising a development, given nearly the entire lineup from 2021’s super regional team returned. Its lofty preseason top-five ranking was warranted, and when the Rebels jumped up to No. 1, it appeared a special season might be in store.
Just a few weeks later, however, the Rebels were unranked entirely, on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble and in the midst of a devastating skid.
But the goal players spoke openly of at preseason media days in February — to take the program to the College World Series for the first time in eight years — didn’t waver. And even when things seemed bleak and on the verge of spiraling out of control, Ole Miss held it together, sweating out Selection Monday as the last team in the entire tournament field.
Now, in the middle of June, the dream that senior first baseman Tim Elko and his teammates had in the winter rests neatly in the palm of their hands. The Rebels are headed to Omaha.
Freshman Hunter Elliott pitched a gem on the biggest stage of his young college career, striking out a career-high 10 batters over 7 1-3 scoreless innings while outpitching Southern Miss ace Tanner Hall. The Rebels took down No. 11 Southern Miss 5-0 in the clinching game of the Hattiesburg super regional.
With the victory, Ole Miss (37-22) clinched a trip to the College World Series, which begins in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday. It is the sixth trip to the College World Series in program history. The Rebels are a perfect 5-0 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite playing every game on the road.
A highly-anticipated matchup in late March with Tennessee — Ole Miss was No. 1 in several polls, and the Volunteers were atop the Perfect Game poll — was the start of a strange stretch. Tennessee convincingly swept the Rebels at Swayze Field, though losing to the Volunteers itself wasn’t necessarily all that telling; Tennessee has convincingly been the No. 1 team in the country since.
But following a series win at Kentucky the next weekend, Ole Miss proceeded to lose four-straight SEC weekend series, one of which was a sweep against Alabama at home. There were also devastating late-inning losses at South Carolina, Arkansas and at home against Mississippi State.
Ole Miss rallied late, winning eight of its last 10 regular season games before falling in the opening round of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt. The Rebels spent Memorial Day on pins and needles, just hoping to hear their name called on ESPN2.
They got that chance, and they made the most of it.
As the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables regional, Ole Miss opened its postseason with ghosts of postseasons past: Arizona, the very team that ended the 2021 Rebels’ Omaha dreams. Ole Miss dispatched the Wildcats 7-4, setting up a matchup with No. 1 seed Miami, the sixth-ranked team in the field. The Rebels won a 2-1 pitcher’s duel over the Hurricanes, which brought Ole Miss face-to-face with Arizona in the regional final.
Ole Miss won its second game with the Wildcats 22-6, propelling the Rebels to Hattiesburg for the program’s third super regional in a row.
The Rebels won 10-0 in the opener at Pete Taylor Park in a game that nearly swung 180 degrees in the Golden Eagles’ (47-19) favor after a potential go-ahead grand slam was confirmed to be a foul ball.
Sunday’s game was another pitcher’s duel. But, as has been the case all season, Elliott wasn’t phased by the stakes or the circumstance. The only trouble he ever really found himself in was the second inning, where a runner got to third following a single and botched pickoff move. That Southern Miss runner never made it to home plate — which was a theme the entire afternoon.
The Rebels finally did damage on Hall in the bottom of the fifth, after a double from senior centerfielder Justin Bench put runners on second and third with one out. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a ball that took an awkward hop over first baseman Chris Sargent, who lost the ball in the sun. The run scored and left runners on the corners, and Bench eventually scored on a passed ball. Senior leftfielder Kevin Graham capped off the inning with a single to right to drive in Gonzalez and make it 3-0.
That was more than enough for Elliott, who didn’t give up his second hit of the afternoon until the eighth inning. He also did not walk a batter. He left the game with runners on first and second with one out in the eighth. Sophomore Josh Mallitz entered the game and struck out the first batter he faced, walked the second to load the bases and got Carson Paetow to pop up to shallow center to end the inning.
Sophomore T.J. McCants hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the finishing touches on the Ole Miss win.