Part of college football’s new normal right now is for fans to keep score with players transferring out and decide for themselves the level of severity.
Can the program absorb this blow?
Usually the answer is yes which makes this round of the “Players Carousel” different at Mississippi State.
We used to have only the “Coaching Carousel,” but times change.
The Ole Miss exit list includes quarterback Luke Altmyer who finished second to Jaxson Dart in the starting competition and also MJ Daniels, a coveted defensive back recruit from George County in the Class of 2021 and like Altmyer, a four-star recruit. Veteran defensive back Miles Battle joined the mix late in the week.
Altmyer and Daniels resonate because of their rankings among the recruiting websites as high school players not because they’ve made their way to the field at the next level.
The new Auburn coach when questioned why a certain young player wasn’t receiving more playing opportunities once told a group of Ole Miss reporters, “Guys, it doesn’t happen for everybody.”
Now players for whom playing time doesn’t happen have an option.
It’s when impact players start leaving a program that fans have a harder time dealing with the severity question.
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, in an atypical social media transfer announcement, shed light on a strained relationship between himself and Bulldogs coach Mike Leach.
Wide receiver Rara Thomas was less forthcoming.
Thomas was one of four receivers ranging in receptions from 44-50. He led the Bulldogs in yards per catch and yards per game and second with seven touchdown catches.
Running backs don’t run the ball a lot at Mississippi State, but they get their touches.
Johnson at times was vocal about the need to run more.
In his departure announcement he referenced his toughness as to where he and Leach had differing opinions.
According to data from the NCAA 49 percent – less than half – of 2021 Transfer Portal entrants have found a new school.
It’s hard to account for some who transfer to a non-NCAA school such as a junior college or NAIA program.
For years players were often painted as victims when they signed with a school, and the head coach left for another job.
This new freedom of movement helps address that but like any attempt to do something good comes with unintended consequences.
One of those is what may be playing out at Jackson State where it’s been speculated that a number of players will leave to join coach Deion Sanders at Colorado. Sanders didn’t shy away from that speculation with his comments to Colorado players.
Jackson State thrived in the national spotlight under Coach Prime but could be gutted now.
If players were victims before the portal the ones left behind still are.
In Starkville, Leach and Johnson may disagree on what toughness looks like, but Leach is not wrong for demanding it.
If you think the portal is not good for college football you ain’t seen nothing yet as the song says. The NCAA seems to have little stomach for toughness as the transfer portal evolves.
In late August the Division I Board of Governors voted to guarantee that transfers will receive financial aid at their new schools through graduation.
Board chair Jere Morehead, of the University of Georgia, called the move “transformational.”
The board at the time chose not to modify transfer portal rules in a way that would allow athletes to transfer more than once and still gain immediate eligibility.
But Morehead didn’t rule out allowing players multiple transfers in the future.
Some players make multiple moves now through waivers or other means. That could get a whole lot easier once the Board of Governors has more data to process.
Freedom of movement needed to be addressed, but early returns on the portal’s success rate of landing players in new spots shows that many players make the jump first and ask questions later.
Life offers one window of time for players to experience college athletics. A transfer is the best decision for many of them.
For many others, the informed choices that come because you hung in and did something hard could be greatly beneficial later in life when transferring isn’t so easy.
