djr-2022-10-09-sport-state-johnson-arp1

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson run through traffic against Arkansas earlier this season.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Part of college football’s new normal right now is for fans to keep score with players transferring out and decide for themselves the level of severity.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you