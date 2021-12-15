On signing days to come, former college football players – grandfathers then – will sit the little ones on a knee.
“Come children, let me tell you of a time when high school football players signed with major college programs and got no money for it. Zero.”
At least not that was known publicly.
Name Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation arrived this summer, and things changed.
Nick Saban told Texas high school coaches during the summer that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young – preparing for his first year as the starter – had already amassed close to $1 million in NIL deals.
The schools do not directly participate in these agreements between athletes and other parties, but when questions come from recruits coaches can respond by pointing out what other players at their school have received.
“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make any mistake – we have free agency in college football. The kids a lot of times go to where they’re going to get paid the most,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier this week.
Or at least where they think they’ll get paid the most.
NIL is only half of the massive shift in college football rules once carved in stone.
Now players can transfer from one school to another whenever they feel like it. They don’t have to sit out a year or give up a year of eligibility as in the old days. Transfer Portal, take a bow.
It’s the portal, though, that can help Mississippi State and Ole Miss and others keep pace in the changing times.
The portal is why days like Wednesday, when high school players can first sign scholarship papers, will become less meaningful.
Recruiting will always be a vital part of any program, but recruiting will be done differently.
A year ago it was big news when Kiffin flipped Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer from a Florida State commitment.
Now, the Rebels’ replacement for Matt Corral could be Altmyer or someone who’s not even on campus right now.
That’s not a bad thing. Coaches are always looking for competition at every position group.
The portal gives coaches a chance to add game experience and in some cases greater physical maturity.
So while signing day was and will always be celebrated with major coverage on social media and in traditional news outlets – because hope sells – coaches are studying the portal for quick-impact help.
And while MSU and Ole Miss might not keep pace with the Alabamas of college football in NIL potential for incoming recruits there are playmakers to be had on the rebound.
Three of the last five Heisman Trophy winners – all quarterbacks – were transfers.
So coaches who stood before fans and media Wednesday and said, “We got better today,” were telling some of the truth.
Depending on how they play the transfer market, they could also say, “We’ll get better tomorrow.”