Mississippi State 45, Bowling Green 14
Thumbs Up
Will Rogers was protected better than he was at LSU, and when that happens he’s very good.
Rogers completed 38 of 49 attempts (78 percent) for 406 yards with six touchdowns and no turnovers.
Dropped passes were fewer among the receivers, and Rogers spread the ball around with 13 different players catching a pass.
Nathaniel Watson had 10 tackles and a sack.
Thumbs Down
Rara Thomas had only one catch on four targets and did have a drop. The Bulldogs need more consistency from the athletic sophomore outside receiver.
The MSU defense forced eight punts but also allowed touchdown drives of nine plays, 97 yards and 10 plays, 72 yards against an opponent that was missing both its head coach and starting quarterback.
MVP
Wide receiver Caleb Ducking showed more consistency with seven catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday Surprise
Junior outside WR Lideatrick Griffin had 10 catches over the first three games but against Bowling Green had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Week Ahead
MSU (3-1) returns to SEC play at Davis Wade Stadium to face Texas A&M (3-1) in a 3 p.m. kickoff. The SEC Network will air the game.
The Aggies defeated Arkansas 23-21 in Arlington, Texas Saturday night.
Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27
Thumbs Up
The Rebels had had twin 100-yard rushers in running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Judkins had 140 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Dart 116 yards on 13 carries.
Dart was 13 of 24 passing for 154 yards with no turnovers and touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, each of 31 yards.
The Rebels scored five touchdowns in the first half.
Thumbs Down
The Rebels did not score in the second half.
While they ultimately made the necessary stops in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead, the Rebels struggled to cover when Tulsa QB Davis Brin was pin-point accurate early in the game and struggled to get his replacement, Braylon Braxton, to the ground. Braxton extended plays for big gains.
Finally the Rebels were able to run out the clock and win.
Before that their second half drives included four punts and a fumble.
MVP
Dart was still physical in the run game but also made smart plays to throw the ball away when necessary and to stay in bounds when the Rebels were trying to burn clock late.
After the game Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin finally announced Dart as the starter. Kiffin said he’d met with Luke Altmyer and Altmyer’s parents to let them know Altmyer was now officially the backup quarterback.
Saturday Surprise
The Ole Miss defense allowed Tulsa, an explosive but pass-oriented offense, to rush for 6.1 yards per carry.
The Week Ahead
The Rebels (4-0) return to SEC play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.
Kentucky defeated Northern Illinois 31-23 Saturday.
It will be the SEC opener for Ole Miss.
Want more of our coverage?
Listen to the pair of Justify Your Existence podcast episodes (available on Apple and Spotify) we'll drop Monday evening and Thursday morning.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.