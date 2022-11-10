Hard to believe we’re nearing the finish line for college football in 2022, but we’re getting close. This will be a tough weekend for the locals.
Alabama at Ole Miss
For all the talk that always comes with Alabama after a loss, this will be more about Ole Miss coming off a win.
LSU further exposed things in the Ole Miss defense, things like run defense and tackling, that Ole Miss fans had already seen.
The following week, the Rebels were better against Texas A&M, limiting the Aggies to 142 rushing yards.
It was a solid win in College Station, a needed boost after the first loss of the season, one in which the Rebels were really not competitive for most of the second half.
The A&M game didn’t start well, but after some adjustments, Ole Miss controlled things more than a 31-28 final score indicates.
Can the Rebels stack good defensive games together?
Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, a big guy who’s hard to tackle, leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally with 6.82 yards per carry.
The Rebels will have to make the right fits in their defensive calls and will have to tackle. The latter has been an issue all season long.
How the Rebels handle the Alabama run game will determine things.
Yes, Bryce Young at quarterback is a huge advantage for Alabama, but I like the chances of an Ole Miss defense that can rush the passer to at least get Young off his spot.
He’s hard to bother, and when a defense drops eight defenders he’s patient enough to sit in the pocket a long, long time.
The last thing Young needs is a strong run game to set up play action and keep the Rebels off balance.
Monday comments from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin were interesting when he talked about Paul Finebaum giving motivation, so to speak, to Nick Saban with negative commentary.
Finebaum has been critical of Saban’s coaching job as Alabama has two losses and nearly two more.
I don’t think Saban is off his game. I think there are some talented coaches in college football, many of them his former assistants, who have studied his success and how to combat it.
We used to see the winning streak of Saban against his former assistants. Now Kirby Smart has gotten him, Jimbo Fisher has gotten him once and almost twice, and Steve Sarkisian almost got him earlier this season.
These coaches deserve more credit than just saying Saban’s off his game.
Kiffin is a former Saban assistant who hasn’t beaten the master. He actually came closer in 2020 with a lesser team than he did last year in Tuscaloosa in a game that got out of hand quickly due in part to Kiffin’s fourth-down decisions early in the game.
Kiffin has had two weeks to get ready for this game, but he had two weeks last year too.
I’m thinking the Empire strikes back in Oxford.
Prediction: Alabama 33, Ole Miss 30
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, Alabama; Michael Katz, Alabama.
Georgia at MSU
Georgia was the picture of concentration and focus in a dominant 27-13 win over Tennessee.
That’s not surprising for a Kirby Smart team, and it’s a level of attention to detail that Mike Leach is trying to find with Mississippi State.
It’s been 42 years since State has beaten a No. 1-ranked team. That was the memorable 6-3 win over Alabama in Jackson in 1980.
For the home Bulldogs to pull off another shocker, they’ll need some help from the visiting ones.
They’ll need Georgia to be emotionally flat after the Tennessee game, which is quite possible. They’ll need some lapse in judgment from the visitors, a poor decision here or there.
Georgia has gotten to be No. 1 by not making mistakes like that, but such mistakes weren’t expected by Alabama in 1980 when the Crimson Tide was in position to score the winning touchdown in the final seconds but fumbled inside the 5.
If Mississippi State gets to the end of the game Saturday night and finds itself ahead, it will no doubt look back and see a couple of critical Georgia mistakes.
But opponent mistakes can’t be part of your game plan. They’re something extra.
The Bulldogs need to show the toughness Leach likes in this team, but also the precision and execution he said was missing in their 39-33 overtime win against Auburn.
Those things have been missing in other games this season, but when they’ve been in place – those magical pre-Auburn home weekends – the Bulldogs have been really hard to beat.
It’s quite possible the Bulldogs were looking past struggling Auburn with an eye on this Georgia game. It’s not a stretch to reach that conclusion the way the offense floundered in the second and third quarters.
For State to have a chance, there has to be better pass protection for Will Rogers. That’s a start.
If the Bulldogs get that, then they can begin the uphill climb against a Georgia defense that ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring, No. 4 in pass defense efficiency.
So yes, there’s a path to victory for Mississippi State, but it’s a lonely path.
The more likely scenario is that State plays better than it did against Auburn but doesn’t win, that the Bulldogs respond to Leach’s plea for consistency.
Maybe they find that improvement in defeat but can take something to better themselves before the Egg Bowl.
Prediction: Georgia 29, Mississippi State 17
The Beat Guys: Theo DeRosa, Georgia; Michael Katz, Georgia.
Elsewhere in College Football
Last Week: PA 6-3, Theo 5-4, Michael 4-5
Overall: Theo 65-23, PA 61-27, Michael 60-28
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Alford: Kentucky
DeRosa: Kentucky
Katz: Kentucky
Missouri at Tennessee
Alford: Tennessee
DeRosa: Tennessee
Katz: Tennessee
LSU at Arkansas
Alford: LSU
DeRosa: LSU
Katz: LSU
UCF at Tulane
Alford: Tulane
DeRosa: Tulane
Katz: Tulane
North Carolina at Wake Forest
Alford: Wake Forest
DeRosa: North Carolina
Katz: North Carolina
South Carolina at Florida
Alford: Florida
DeRosa: South Carolina
Katz: Florida
Auburn at Texas A&M
Alford: Texas A&M
DeRosa: Auburn
Katz: Texas A&M
Recipe of the Week
Phil’s Super Bowl Chili
Phil Jones of Tupelo has hosted our group for 30 Super Bowls.
A few years ago, he introduced this chili which we all enjoyed. It’s a stretch to think he had a whole lot to do with it, but he does get credit for including “bacon” in his Google search for chili recipes.
The contents: Five strips of bacon, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 large yellow onion diced, 1 red pepper diced, 1 pound ground beef browned, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, half teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper, 1 ½ cups beef broth, 1 can dark red kidney beans drained, 1 can black beans drained, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 7-ounce can green chilis, 1 8-ounce can tomato paste, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce.
The process: Cook onion and pepper until soft, add garlic. Add bacon, beef and remaining spices. Stir well. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally.
