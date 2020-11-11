STARKVILLE • Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland will have a lot of inexperience on his roster when his team takes the court in two weeks.
The college basketball season starts two weeks from today, and Mississippi State will open the season against Clemson on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT in the Space Coast Classic in Melbourne, Florida.
When the Bulldogs take the floor, they’ll be without four critical players from last year – NBA draft hopefuls Robert Woodard and Reggie Perry, along with Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter.
Instead, the Bulldogs have 13 freshmen or sophomores on the roster out of 16 total players.
Typical rotation
“We’ll play at least eight and probably nine (players) when it’s all said and done, which is pretty typical,” Howland said in Monday’s press conference. “Then, when you throw in that we’re so young, guys are still vying for playing time and for opportunities. That’s why we make practice so competitive. Every day in practice we keep stats. Everything is competitive. There’s always accountability.”
Redshirt sophomore Tolu Smith has been the team’s best rebounder in preseason so far, with senior Abdul Ado and redshirt sophomore Javian Davis right behind him. Howland said all three of those guys will play because you have to be able to rebound to win.
On the offensive side of the ball, sophomore Iverson Molinar, sophomore DJ Stewart, senior Jalen Johnson and freshman Deivon Smith have been the best 3-point shooters. Freshman Cameron Matthews of Olive Branch has been one of the team’s best defenders.
Not many of the players that Howland is counting on have true SEC experience, so the nine-game non-conference schedule will be crucial for the team’s success.
“The only way you get experience is going through it and getting out there,” Howland said. “We are going straight from practice to the fire. No scrimmages or exhibition games. Those are always good things to have during a normal year.”
The non-conference schedule is no breeze, either.
The Bulldogs will play Clemson and either Liberty or Purdue in Florida, then play North Texas, Texas State, Dayton and Utah State before the SEC begins. Dayton and Utah State would have been tournament teams last season and North Texas is predicted to win the C-USA championship.
Mississippi State will also play Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge later this season.
“I just think it’s a very, very aggressive schedule,” Howland said. “We’ve got our hands full.”