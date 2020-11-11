OXFORD • It’s not only fantasy players who are taking notice of the big-time NFL production of former Ole Miss receivers DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown.
Current Ole Miss receivers are paying close attention, too.
Metcalf and Brown – friends while at rival Mississippi high schools, teammates at Ole Miss and draft picks in the spring of 2019 – are paying off big for the teams that trusted them.
Metcalf, with Seattle, is second in the NFL with 788 receiving yards.
Both he and Brown are in the top 15 in receiving yards per game.
Metcalf has eight touchdown catches, Brown, with Tennessee, has six.
“Seeing them play in the NFL motivates me every day. It makes me want to go out there and do better every week to try and match their intensity,” Ole Miss sophomore Jonathan Mingo said.
A former Brandon star and a coveted four-star signee in the 2019 class, it’s been an up and down year and a half for Mingo.
Lost in a run-heavy offense as a freshman, there were high expectations for Mingo in the new system installed by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and assistant coach Jeff Lebby.
He has delivered some of the time. He has 19 catches, but 14 have come in two games. Mingo had a breakout performance at Kentucky in Week 2 with eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, all career-highs.
Several times during that game, he took short passes from Matt Corral and punished Kentucky defensive backs with his physical running.
He had six catches for 90 yards at Vanderbilt in the Rebels’ last game, a 54-21 win, but has not had more than two catches in any of the other four games.
Mingo spent time in last week’s open date working to improve his consistency.
The Rebels are back on the field Saturday night at 6:30 against South Carolina.
“I just have to go out to practice and focus on the little things I can try to fix, make sure I run good routes and keep trying to get better every week. I have to keep the same mindset,” Mingo said.
Metcalf and Brown still have an impact on the Ole Miss program, and that’s something that could help Mingo reach his potential.
Elijah Moore, a former teammate of Metcalf and Brown, has been the Rebels’ No. 1 target for two seasons.
He’s transformed from a silent lead-by-example guy as a sophomore in 2019 to one who calls out teammates in practice when he believes they can do better.
“He talks to me sometimes and tells me what I can work,” Mingo said. “He’s giving me advice about football that he picked up from AJ and DK. He’s about his business. It’s good playing with him.”