Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This was 1991. Don Kessinger was the baseball coach at Ole Miss. Ron Polk coached Mississippi State. Skip Bertman was winning big at LSU. Future Major Leaguer David Dellucci was a baseball and football standout at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.

Newsletters

RICK CLEVELAND has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. He has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American and executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus