On Friday, two big names announced they’re giving back to Tupelo in a big way.
Jett Johnson has signed an NIL deal with the Nat Grubbs Agency. As part of the deal, the agency will donate a certain amount of money to the Tupelo High Football Booster Club for every big play the Mississippi State linebacker makes throughout the season. This includes tackles, sacks, fumble recoveries and interceptions.
The agency will donate $25 for assisted tackles, $30 for solo tackles, $50 for sacks, $200 for a fumble recovery and $200 for an interception. It has guaranteed to contribute a minimum of $3,500 to the booster club over the course of the 2023 season.
The owner of the agency, Nat Grubbs, is an agent at ALFA Insurance and has known Johnson for many years. Through those years, he's seen Johnson become the role model for the community that he is now.
“He just exemplifies everything that my company is all about; faith and family and community and integrity,” Grubbs said. “I think the NIL’s just a vehicle for somebody like Jett, not to capitalize or profit from his name, image and likeness, but to use his talents to give back to a community and a football program in Tupelo that helped him to get an opportunity at the next level.”
Grubbs, a graduate of both Tupelo High and Mississippi State, joined ALFA Insurance around 2016. Faith, family, community and integrity are the company’s guiding principles and therefore helps them understand the importance of community and relationships.
“It was a good fit for me, about seven years ago,” Grubbs said. “When I signed on with this company and had an opportunity to help them grow in, not only Tupelo, but in Mississippi, it was just a really good fit.”
Years later, Grubbs is putting those principles into action on a big stage. He initially proposed the idea to booster club president Bree Waddle and vice president Bo Bowlin. Both were on board and have since been big facilitators in getting it off the ground.
Grubbs hopes that NIL deals like this, where players use proceeds to give back to their communities, become more commonplace as a result of what he and Johnson are putting forward.
“Isn’t it exciting to think that it could be even bigger than Tupelo, Mississippi and Mississippi State University and Jett Johnson and Nat Grubbs?” he said. “It could be nationwide. This is a vehicle that people use to give back.”
Johnson is entering his fifth-year senior season in Starkville. He’s hoping to build off a campaign that saw him lead the SEC with 115 total tackles.
“I’ve always been a 44 fan,” Grubbs said. “But I’m going to be in the stands cheering for 44 to make as many of those as he can.”
