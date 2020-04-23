As the NFL draft begins tonight, Ole Miss will receive a reminder of the lasting impact of a years-long NCAA investigation.
The Rebels likely will not have a player drafted in the first two rounds for the first time since 2014.
A year ago Ole Miss had a first-round hopeful in wide receiver DK Metcalf. He slid down the board, but the Rebels had three players – offensive tackle Greg Little, wide receiver A.J. Brown and Metcalf – drafted in the second round.
This year the top Ole Miss draft prospect is defensive tackle Benito Jones, who is expected to go in the middle rounds.
NFL draft analyst Mike Detillier projects Jones as a fifth-round pick, but one with a lot of upside.
“I think it’s an above average year at defensive tackle, not a great year. I think that helps Benito,” Detillier said. “Some of those guys will peel off pretty quickly. While I might have him ranked as a fifth-rounder, he may get picked higher because of supply and demand.
“I’m a big fan of Benito. He’s the type of guy that can come in and help in a rotation very quickly in the NFL. He’s built for the league.”
One of four Ole Miss players invited to the NFL Combine in February, Jones was named second-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches after recording 10 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as a senior.
“The early part of round five is what you’re looking at,” Detillier said. “He’s a really good football player. I’d love to have him on my team. I’m not sure he’s a starter, but I need extra people in that 2-deep, and he can certainly help in that category.”
Defensive tackle Josah Coatney, end Qaadir Sheppard and running back Scottie Phillips joined Jones at the combine.
Jones’ 6.1 score is the highest draft grade of Ole Miss prospects ranked at NFL.com. That evaluation by the league’s website projects Jones as a quality backup with the chance to become a starter.
Phillips’ 5.89 grade translates to a backup or special teams player.
The market for defensive tackles could work in Jones’ favor.